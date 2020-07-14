BLACKFOOT – In 1834, Nathaniel Jarvis Wyeth built a fur trading post in what was to become Fort Hall. The trading post was located on the Snake River in what was then called the eastern Oregon Country in what is now part of present day Bannock County in southeast Idaho.
Wyeth was an inventor and businessman from Boston, who also founded a trading post at Fort William, in present day Portland, Ore., a part of a plan for a new trading and fisheries company.
Unable to compete with the powerful British, Hudson’s Bay Company which was based at Fort Vancouver, Wyeth sold both posts to Hudson Bay in 1837.
When the United States settled with Canada/Great Britain in 1846, Fort Hall developed as an important station for emigrants through the 1850s on the Oregon Trail. It was located at the end of a common 500-mile stretch from the East that was shared by the three “Far West” emigrant trails. Soon after, Fort Hall, the Oregon and California Trails diverged in northwesterly and southwesterly directions.
It is estimated that between 270,000-300,000 emigrants reached the Fort Hall area on their way west, making it one of the largest trading posts and stopping points along the Oregon Trail.
The town of Fort Hall was later developed about 11 miles east of the fort and the subsequent city of Pocatello was developed about 30 miles south, on the Portneuf River.
In the 1860s, Fort Hall was the key post for the overland stage, mail and freight lines to the towns and camps of the mining and frontier stations in the Pacific Northwest.
In 1870, a new Fort Hall was constructed to carry out that function and was located about 25 miles to the northwest where it protected stagecoach, mail and travelers to the northwest.
Fort Hall is considered the most important trading post in the Snake River Valley. It was included within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation under the treaty of 1867. No building remains at either of its original sites. The Old Fort Hall site was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961 and the New Fort Hall site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
From the very beginning of Wyeth’s venture with Fort Hall, there were problems that existed.
In July of 1834, Wyeth had a contract with Mlton Sublette of the Rocky Mountain Fur Company, whose agents refused to accept his goods.
Wyeth notified Tucker and Williams of the problems and then set out to visit the location and see if he could settle the differences himself.
He sent out word to the Indian tribes to bring in buffalo robes for trading and he headed west about 150 miles to the Snake River country (present day southeastern Idaho). He wanted desperately to establish his business there.
Wyeth and his party traveled west some 150 miles to the Snake near the mouth of the Portneuf. They constructed the wooden storehouses at Fort Hall. Wyeth named the fort after a major expedition investor, Henry Hall. They finished a palisade around the fort on July 31, 1834; it was the only outpost of European Americans in that area of the Oregon Country.
Because of the Oregon boundary dispute between the United States and Great Britain, the region was open to settlement and economic activity, but not any formal claims. In practice, the Hudson’s Bay Company maintained an effective monopoly on trade in the region. The British company controlled the Columbia River’s watershed. It shut out the independent trapper-trader mountain men and cut severely into the profit margins of the larger American overland fur trading companies — mostly organized in St. Louis. Between the Hudson’s Bay Company and John Jacob Astor’s near-monopoly of U.S. fur traders with the American Fur Company, new companies regularly failed in their first half decade. Most mountain men had started to work under contract to the big companies.
When Fort Hall was completed, Wyeth continued toward the Columbia River with members of his expedition. They encountered the Methodist missionary Jason Lee on his way to start the Methodist Mission in the Willamette Valley. Once Wyeth reached the lower Columbia, he built Fort William to serve as the envisioned “regular rendezvous point” on the Columbia.
The HBC had been working the Snake country for years. Using the British garrison at Fort Boise, it drove Wyeth’s company out of the region and forced them to sell Fort Hall to the HBC. The peak of the fur market had already passed, as furs were becoming scarce due to over-trapping and European demand had declined due to changes in taste.
Having struggled to keep workers and failing to make enough money, in August 1837, Wyeth sold both his forts to the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC). It controlled most of the fur trade in the Oregon Country (which they called the Columbia District or the Columbia Department) from their headquarters at Fort Vancouver on the Columbia River. As the British did not want American pioneers in Oregon, the British officials newly at Fort Hall discouraged pioneers. They showed new emigrants the abandoned wagons of earlier emigrants who lost their oxen. They were forced to proceed on foot with any remaining domestic animals.
The Fort Hall and surrounding area was definitely an important part of the Oregon Trail and its place in history was cemented primarily because of the vast number of emigrants that stopped, rested, and restocked their supplies at the trading post.
While the original Fort Hall is long gone, there is a replica of the fort and building located in Pocatello at that city’s Ross Park on the southern end of the city.