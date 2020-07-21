Shortly after leaving the Massacre Rocks portion of the Oregon Trail, the emigrants were forced into some of the roughest terrain of the journey.
Most reached this portion of the Oregon Trail in July and of course that was the hottest, dustiest, and nastiest portion of the trek to the west.
As they followed the Snake River, most emigrants at least could rest assured that there would be water from the Snake River and grazing for their tired oxen, mules, or draft horses who were also feeling the miles that they had put behind them, but they also knew that they had many more miles to travel.
For the most part, the trek between Massacre Rocks and the Three Island Crossing area near Glenns Ferry was flat and the travel good, but after the Three Island Crossing, they still had about 100 miles to reach the safety and confines of Fort Boise in the Treasure Valley.
They also encountered some rough country as they made their way farther west.
Many of the groups of emigrants who had made the trek to the Fort Hall and Massacre Rocks area were told that their safest way would be to abandon their wagons, shift their belongings to mules and to continue on the trail.
Many did and those who didn’t often suffered the consequences of the rough travel over the barren territory and constant harassment from the hostile Indian tribes, elements, heat, dust and of course they were going through rattlesnake country where many of the emigrants had no idea were there.
The emigrants were a hardy group and they kept on pushing their way to the Oregon Territory which was now on the horizon if they could just get to Fort Boise and the Treasure Valley.
The emigrants pushed on to the west and endured as they tried to get to the Three Island Crossing near Glens Ferry. The crossing, however, had many hazards of its own. The river was deep, the bottom was uneven and had many holes in it that could cause wagons to tip over, dragging the teams of animals and emigrants underwater to drown and scattering their belongings along the river banks for miles.
Those emigrants who suffered this misfortune were forced to abandon their wagons and push onward either on foot or if they were very fortunate obtain mules from fellow travelers or merchants along the way to salvage what they could from their belongings.
In either case, it was a case of “sink or swim” for many of them.
After crossing the Snake River at the Three Island Crossing, the trail then headed north into the foothills as it worked its way towards Fort Boise.
For those who made the crossing unscathed, they were left with the dilemma of whether they were going to help those who were less fortunate.
There were two sides of this problem as those who were willing to share often found themselves short of supplies and faced with the prospect of not making it to the Treasure Valley themselves.
There were many stories of emigrants who were left to fend for themselves for the next section, which was close to 100 miles and that was just to get to Fort Boise.
These were definitely some of the most heartbreaking stories that have been told over the years of the travelers moving west.
For those who survived the journey, there was the prospect of untold riches and for those who suffered some of the unthinkable misfortune there was only the prospect of doing what was necessary to try and get to their destination.
One particular story had a family who had lost everything in an attempted crossing encountered a band of trappers some distance from the Snake River and had already been several days without food and rest. The trappers graciously shared their food and some of their stash of goods with the family and noticing a young boy in the group, offered to “adopt” the youngster, fearing for his health and possible demise if he were going to travel farther.
The mother to the boy could not bear to leave him with the well-meaning strangers and professed her love for her children and declined the trappers’ offer.
The trappers did share some of their food and moved on their way.
Luckily, as the story goes, the family made it to Fort Boise, where they abandoned their quest to reach Oregon City and the Pacific Coast and settled in the Treasure Valley area and were able to establish themselves through the efforts of the settlers in that region.
This was not a trek for the faint of heart or those who may have been without the fortitude to keep on and complete their journey.
The history of the Oregon Trail is filled with many trials and tribulations as the emigrants or pioneers pushed ever onward toward what their dreams and plans may have been. They were a hearty bunch if nothing else and they continued their march ever westward and we now see the results of those efforts.
It was only through the steadfast efforts of those individuals who could see their plans come to fruition that have made the road west what it is today.
It was those pioneers and emigrants with the foresight to dream and work hard to make those dreams come true that have left the lasting legacy of the Oregon Trail and remnants that remain today for those of us who wish to see them and witness the hardships that others have suffered before us.