Three Island Crossing was the most important and difficult river crossing in Idaho. Crossing the Snake River was always dangerous, but when the water was low enough to negotiate, everyone crossed who could, to take advantage of the more favorable northern route to Fort Boise.
During high water, most emigrants were forced to travel along the South Alternate route into Oregon — a dry, sandy, dusty, and hot trail that wore out man and beast. At the best of times, the crossing was always dangerous and many people drowned in the attempt.
The advantages of crossing at Three Island Crossing really was just too attractive to pass up and even if it turned out to be a gamble, it was worth the risk to save many days of travel as they headed west.
On September 11, 1843, William T. Newby wrote in his diary about the crossing of the Snake River at Three Island Crossing.
“We crossed Snake River today. First we drove over a part of the river one hundred yards wide onto an island, then over a northern branch 75 yards wide on a second island; then we tied a string of wagons together by a chain in the ring of the lead cattle’s yoke & made fast to the wagon of a horse and led him. We carried as many as fifteen wagons at one time. ... The water was ten inches up the wagon beds in the deepest places.”
The trail continued west to Three Island Crossing (near present-day Glenns Ferry). Here most emigrants used the divisions of the river caused by three islands to cross the difficult and swift Snake River by ferry or by driving or sometimes floating their wagons and swimming their teams across. The crossings were doubly treacherous because there were often hidden holes in the river bottom which could overturn the wagon or ensnare the team, sometimes with fatal consequences. Before ferries were established there were several drownings here nearly every year.
The north side of the Snake had better water and grass than the south. The trail from Three Island Crossing to Old Fort Boise was about 130 miles long. The usually lush Boise River valley was a welcome relief.
The next crossing of the Snake River was near Old Fort Boise. This last crossing of the Snake could be done on bull boats while swimming the stock across. Others would chain a large string of wagons and teams together. The theory was that the front teams, usually oxen, would get out of water first and with good footing help pull the whole string of wagons and teams across. How well this worked in practice is not stated. Often young Indian boys were hired to drive and ride the stock across the river — they knew how to swim, unlike many pioneers.
Three Island Crossing was so named because of the steep cliffs surrounding most of the Snake River. The wagon trains were limited in where they could cross from the south to the north bank. Here at Three Island the crossing was made easier by three strategic islands that emigrants could utilize in bringing the wagons across. An amazing diagonal cut down a bluff on the south side of the river is visible from the north bank where ruts come up the bank and head north past an interpretive center. The land has been preserved as part of Idaho’s Three Island Crossing State Park.
After making the crossing, the Oregon Trail headed north and west towards the Old Boise Fort. The trail carried them to a place known as Bonneville Point.
Here travelers could enjoy an observation point offering an excellent view of the Boise Valley.
The Oregon Trail ruts that run beside an interpretive pavilion descend to the Boise River. The site, operated by the Bureau of Land Management, is where in 1833 Captain Benjamin Bonneville and his expedition first viewed the valley that he named Les Bois, which eventually became the site for the city of Boise. Bonneville Point is about 10 miles from Boise and four miles from the current Interstate 84.
From this point on to the Willamette Valley in Oregon was just as treacherous as the trail was to Old Fort Boise, but once reaching the Boise Valley, most emigrants felt that the remainder of the journey was much safer and they could feel and see the end in sight.
The Chronicle hopes that you have enjoyed this small vision of the impact of the Oregon Trail and its travel across the state of Idaho back in the 1800s. It had a major impact on the development of the state and where many towns and cities eventually sprang up and became what we know today about Idaho.