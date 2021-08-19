THOMAS – Snake River High School began freshman orientation on Wednesday with its traditional freshman breakfast, complete with a group of cooks from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and a host of teachers, administrators and hungry freshmen lined up for the bacon and pancake breakfast.
With Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner and Superintendent Mark Kress leading the way, the breakfast lines had the incoming freshman class all in smiles as they enjoyed the perfectly cooked menu that was provided.
Nearly 170 incoming freshmen devoured the 20 pounds of thick sliced, perfectly cooked bacon fresh off the grill as well as the pancakes that were disappearing as fast as Gardner could get them cooked.
Other deputies were just as busy cooking and running empty bowls of pancake batter back to the kitchen for full ones as the event lasted from around 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“What a great way to start the semester off with a big welcome to the incoming freshmen,” one of the teachers on hand was heard to say. “We are getting their high school adventure started in the right way.”
In addition, there were the varsity cheerleaders, in full dress, welcoming the students into the auditorium for their introduction to high school.
The full student body was in school by 10:30 on Wednesday morning as they began another school year at Snake River High School.