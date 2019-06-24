BLACKFOOT — On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., the Otter Creek duo of Peter and Mary Danzig returns to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for an encore performance of the bluegrass folk music that inspired them to quit a full-time job and chase their musical dreams across the United States.
True to the intimate connection they enjoyed with people during their cross-country travels, BPAC patrons will find themselves not in auditorium seating, but right onstage and up close with the Danzigs.
Peter joked that although it didn’t quite fulfill his lifelong dream to be a hobo, quitting his full-time job as a therapist in 2015 to travel with his family for the next two years as folk music performers came pretty close.
“We hobnobbed with farmers, schoolteachers, miners, artists, musicians, business people, individuals from all walks of life,” Peter said. “We made new friends, experienced some startling kindnesses, and hopefully did a few ourselves. … The resounding message we came home with is that we all belong here together in this country. We feel more passionate than ever about calling ourselves folk musicians, for folk music is the music of the people. No one person owns it, no industry controls it. No one culture or people can claim it as their sole heritage. It is the birthright of the amalgamation of people who now reside in this land we all call home.”
Though Mary said traveling for two years was a really scary decision at first, she said, “I crunched a lot of numbers, but in the end, there’s really something wonderful about following a dream and just figuring out how to make it work.”
The Danzigs said that their travels helped inspire the music they are writing and compiling for their fourth album called, “American Jalopy.”“You know,” Mary said, “the only difference between a hobo and a folk musician is that folk musicians have crappy old cars to drive around and hobos have to jump on trains. There was no way I was going to jump on a train, but I’m OK with driving around an old minivan with duct tape on the bumper. … Maybe we didn’t have everything. We didn’t have tons of money, but we had enough. We could pay our bills and the kids always had shoes. There’s a real joy in just doing something you love.”Peter and Mary both grew up in homes filled with music in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. Mary’s mother had majored in music education and was Mary’s first violin teacher. Though she didn’t officially start playing the violin until she was 4, her mother bought her a small violin as soon as she could walk. Mary went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Utah in violin performance and currently teaches violin privately and at Salt Lake Community College.Peter said his father was “an opera-trained, guitar and banjo pickin’ folk singer/pipe organ mechanic.”“My music upbringing was super eclectic,” Peter said. “He sang me all these old folk songs. … I think it explains a little bit of my hobo inclination. There seem to be an awful lot of hobo songs that involve banjos.”Peter also fell in love with violin at age 4 when he saw his first violin concerto on PBS. He later switched to playing the viola, which became his college major along with composition at the University of Utah and later earned a master’s degree in social work. He and Mary met in first grade and played in various ensembles together throughout their childhood, but it wasn’t until they reconnected in college that they dated and married.Peter’s “musical ADHD tendencies” have led to him to acquire many other folk musical instruments and skills, among which are the mandolin, guitar, mountain dulcimer — for which he took second place in the 2011 National Mandolin Championship — and the banjo, for which Peter won the Utah State Banjo Championship. Both Danzigs have also been Utah State Fiddle Champions.Peter converted Mary to folk music in 2008, when he treated her to a mini-vacation at a bluegrass festival.“I didn’t know anything about bluegrass or folk music,” Mary said. “I grew up very classically trained. … I was blown away. I didn’t realize that I could play my violin and not have to wear black and be so serious. And people just stepped up and played on the spot. I was instantly sold on the idea and thought it was so much fun.”Around that time, because of caring for their three small children, it was difficult for both Danzigs to collaborate with other musicians. Peter proposed they start playing as a duo together.As for how the group got their name, Peter suggested “bluegrassing up” Mary’s maiden name, Otterstrom, with Otter Creek. When he tried to suggest other possibilities, Mary put her foot down and told him, “Oh no, I took your name and now you’re going to take mine.” It ended the discussion.Peter added, “I love the mix that we have being classically trained. It gave us the tools, the ear, and the precision to really make something excellent, but my heart is very much in the folk tradition.”Tickets to see Otter Creek are $12 and are available at www.blackfootpac.com or by calling 208-317-5508.