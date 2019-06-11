BLACKFOOT — Audience members will have a unique experience enjoying a backstage event at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center with the famed bluegrass group Otter Creek on Wednesday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m.
After many requests for a return visit, Otter Creek is returning for a backstage concert where the audience sits on the stage surrounding the performers in an intimate concert seating arrangement. This concert arrangement has proven to be popular with both performers and audience members alike.
With 10 instruments between them and 53 strings to tune, Otter Creek (Peter and Mary Danzig) burst onto the national folk scene in 2012 with back-to-back hit albums on the folk charts.
Ever since the husband-and-wife duo began playing together, Otter Creek has won multiple awards for their virtuosic instrumentals, adept songwriting, and visionary arrangements of traditional and original tunes. Peter has won the Utah State Fiddle Championship and Mary previously won the Fiddle Championship.
With Peter’s previous wins in banjo and mandolin, people have joked that a concert with them is like a two-for-one deal where listeners get four Utah State instrument champions for the price of two. They have opened for The Claire Lynch Band, and have performed with many acclaimed songwriters including Peter Mayer, Kate MacLeod, and Alicia McGovern.
They have drawn praise from around the country, leading one critic to describe them as “a duo that is both a technical marvel and tastefully perfect.” (Rootsworld Magazine) The Siskiyou Bluegrass Festival manager said, “Otter Creek combines folk music with old time, sprinkles it with a seasoning of Celtic and western roots, and produces a wonderful sound that is both unique and refreshing. Peter sings right from the heart while, at the same time, brings a magical musical talent to whatever instrument he picks up. Not only does Mary have a captivating voice, she coaxes tones from her fiddle that can only be matched by a first chair violinist in a national acclaimed symphony. Together, they make a duo that is both a technical marvel and tastefully perfect.”
Tickets for the Otter Creek concert are $12 and are available at blackfootpac.com, (208) 317-5508, or at the door the night of the concert. Because of limited seating, only 200 tickets will be sold so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.