BLACKFOOT – It’s not often that a newspaper reporter living in town gets to spend time with horse people, but last week I got to watch a master trainer at work.
His name is Twain Stockdale, and he’s the manager of Outlaw Ranch on Weeding Lane northeast of Blackfoot where owners Shane and Kenny Law and Kenny’s daughter, Lisa, are building a herd of the highest quality Quarter Horses that good bloodlines and expert training can achieve.
They bought the ranch two years ago, Lisa said, and began experimenting with bloodlines to develop the type of horse they wanted their ranch to be known for, and to build it into the type of operation that suited their needs.
Shane was in Texas on business this week, and Kenny was about to leave for business up country, so Lisa gave me a guided tour of the ranch.
Before we started, she went into the small metal-paneled pen where Twain, three weeks out of triple bypass heart surgery, planned to halter-break a yearling filly so she could be taken to a vet for x-rays the next day. She’s almost sold, and before they take possession her new owners in California want to be sure that her leg bones and growth plates are sound.
The pen is small, making it difficult to sort the young horses. “We really need one about 70 feet across for this work,” Lisa says, as she enters the pen to help, “and that’s our next project.”
Lying outside the pen, paws flattened, tongue lolling and waiting for a go signal is a half-border collie herd dog whose attitude plainly says “I could get that done if they’d just let me in,“ but working with the horses is something she’s not allowed to do.
Twain and Lisa are working well together and are down to the last two horses, but it’s almost impossible to separate them, so Kenny goes in to help, and it’s soon done.
“Good work,” Twain teases as he leaves the pen. “You lookin’ for a job?” But Kenny just snorts, climbs into his pickup and heads out.
Twain then gets down to the business of gentling the filly, who does her best to stay away from him. His goal, he said, is to put continuous pressure on without alarming or getting too close until she realizes the only way to release that pressure is to approach him. “She has to realize that the only way she can be free of it is to come to me,” he said, “but is has to be her own idea.”
At this point, Lisa and I climb into the Kabota, an open-air vehicle used for short trips, and set out on our tour. The 36-acre ranch is separated into pastures and pens in which animals are kept according to what’s currently happening with them — they’ve foaled, they’re waiting to foal, they’re geldings doing neither, or they’re cattle.
On our way we pass the indoor arena, used in the winter for whatever can’t be done outside and by various youth groups for horse-related activities. It’s also the site every Saturday at 7 p.m. where the Cowboy Church started by the ranch’s previous owner, and pastored by David Kite, holds worship services.
Our first stop is a pasture occupied by several mares with foals, and Lisa says the mares are not the natural mothers. They’re recipient mares that have been implanted with the embryos of registered Quarter Horse mares bred to a registered stallion.
They’ve carried the embryos to term and given birth to the babies, and will be sent home when their purpose is served after the foals are weaned in October. Lisa said it’s a way to build their horse herd with the bloodlines they desire and do it more quickly. “We can get three foals out of one mare in a year,” she said. “Doing it the natural way, we could only get one because a horse’s gestation period is 11 months.”
But they won’t always get foals this way, she added. “I’ve been watching the foals more this year, and while I’m no expert, it seems to me that they take on more of the characteristics of the surrogate mothers and less of their natural mothers. It’s the old question of nature vs. nurture.”
On the way out, we pass another pasture where a couple of mares are in with the ranch’s red roan stud horse, Little Pepto Rey, waiting to be bred, then a pasture with a few head of cattle destined to become team and calf roping stock when the area set aside for a roping arena is finished.
They’re Corriente cattle, descendants of the animals brought from Spain in the 1400s — sometimes called Mexican roping steers — used in this country for the rodeo events team roping and bulldogging.
Finally, we’re back to the pen where Twain has been working with the filly named Cat Squared, by a stud named Kit Kat Sugar and a mare named Miss Dainty Kat. By now she’s running away from him less and less and stands facing him. “Pretty soon she’s gonna come to me,” he said.
And sure enough, pretty soon she did. And not long after that she’s nuzzling his hand and the gentle horse “Handy” that he uses for training because Handy doesn’t get excited, which would not benefit his work. “He’s bomb-proof,” Twain commented.
Next he shakes a loop into his lariat and tosses it at her a few times and she shakes it off and runs away. Eventually he’s able to ride up to her and put the loop over her head, then he rides away, leaving it slack as she stands in a corner and watches. When he tugs on the rope and she comes to him, he puts a rope halter on her, gets off his horse and leads her around the pen.
He decides the filly has had enough for now, but says by the next day she’ll be ready to walk into the horse trailer for her trip to the vet.
Twain explains that his method of training is the legacy of the late Tom Dorrance, a man he and his family worked with and spent time with on a ranch at St. Joseph, Ore. “He was a true horseman,” Twain said. “He’s gone now, but my dad learned from him and I learned from my dad. His method is based on making the wrong thing for a horse to do difficult and the right thing easy.”
Lisa says they don’t start training their foals early, not even breaking them to lead until they’re yearlings. “They need to have time to be young,” she said.
Twain says after halter breaking the yearling horses, he’ll turn them loose, not bringing them back for their next lesson until they’re two years old.
Not all of the horses born at the ranch are trained at the ranch, she said. “Some people don’t want us to do anything at all with them. They want to do it all themselves.”
But people who buy their horses there already grown and trained can rest assured that they’re getting the very best, because their aim at Outlaw Ranch is simple, Lisa said.
“It’s to breed and train good, solid using horses, regardless of what the use is, and we’ve got horses trained in many disciplines.”