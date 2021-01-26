BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, presented the county commissioners on Tuesday morning with highlights on the progress of the purchase and utilization of the OpenGov software. Olsen also made notes of the progress her staff is making with the use of the software.
She said the transition has been pretty smooth, explaining that it has been quite nice to be able to handle multiple permit requests at any given time, and noted that they cleared five in the same day recently. Building permits through the OpenGov software allow contractors and applicants easy access to see the status of their permits in real time, including notes or questions from the P&D office on any permit. Olsen stated in a previous meeting that it allows contractors the ability to track the status of multiple permits pending for different jobs.
“In the last 22 days our department has received 52 permits and issued 35 with each applicant receiving notifications (via email) advising where the permit is in process such as plan review, payment, issuance, request inspections, and print permit documents. The ease for the applicant/contractor to manage their permits and chat with staff is now available to the public 24/7 and is being overall well-received,” Olsen said in correspondence. “There are a few contractors or applicants who wish to visit the courthouse and that is certainly still an option for application submission. The department has a kiosk for the public and is willing to help create a login, scan plans, and give an overview on how to operate the software.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and associated governor’s Stay at Home Order issued last year expedited the department’s review of online management system to provide customers more and better online access to county services.
The first years’ operational costs for the OpenGov software was paid for with a grant from the Idaho CARES Act. The Planning & Zoning Department was managing a 100% paper-based system which made it near impossible to work from home when the governor’s orders allowed or in the event access to the courthouse is restricted. Additionally, having plans electronically assists with record retention, document management, and overall time efficient service to the public whether the courthouse facilities are open or closed during this pandemic as essential and construction and development must continue to progress.
The acquisition of the software came late last year following research by Olsen and her staff. They wanted to create the best working relationship between the county and the applicant and believe that they are doing so with the use of the new software.
She noted that commissioner Mark Bair was shown the utilities provided by OpenGov and Olsen invited commissioners Whitney Manwaring and Jessica Lewis to visit at their earliest convenience so she could show the amount of benefit her department has received with the use of it.
DEPARTMENT UPDATES
Commissioner Manwaring asked Olsen about the two vehicles her department has assigned to it and whether or not they are fulfilling their needs. She replied that they are perfect and have made site reviews easier to plan for her staff.
Next steps for the department are to launch the Zoning and Code Enforcement divisions as well as to review each Building Application file, contact homeowners we have lost touch with over the years from previous inspections, and move forward with an all-electronic system.