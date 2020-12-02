BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Development Office will be holding three hearings in the month of December to provide ample opportunity for the public to provide input as they prepare to adopt the 2018 International Building Codes. The three hearings will be held on Dec. 9, 16, and 23. They will hold the hearing on Dec. 9 alongside the county Planning and Zoning meeting.
Along with other major highlights under the direction of Tiffany Olsen, the county looks to update its code requirements from the previous 2012 building codes and surpass the updated 2015 building codes to the most recent version of the codes at 2018. Olsen has had quite a year as the director of Planning and Development with her office supplying 402 building permits to date and continuing to maintain a two-week turnaround on requested permits.
Olsen gives the credit to her staff for working so hard and the amount of effort they put into their jobs, citing comments made by members of the county Planning and Zoning Commission and how much they appreciate the effort going into their staff reports.
Olsen also highlighted the numbers produced by the P&D office, noting that they surpassed last year’s number of permits and are on track to have a similar year dollar-wise. In 2019, her office generated over $287,000 in permits and this year has already breached $257,000 and will be revisiting the fee rates in the near future.
Fee rates for building permits and other fees that come out of the P&D office have gone 22 years without an increase and now leaves Bingham County behind surrounding counties for cost of development. Olsen presented information to the county commissioners in the past surrounding this issue and wanted to address it. Her information was met with some apprehension, but after showing the difference in Bingham County and surrounding areas, it was accepted as an item that needs to be addressed.