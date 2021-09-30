BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission made fairly quick work of four public hearings on various requests Tuesday night, with most of the focus being on a zone change application filed by Jon Gregory on property adjacent to the Sunset Cove subdivision on Gary Street with the board voting to recommend a zone change to HDR2, high density family residential.
The request covered two parcels of land which are currently zoned M1 or light manufacturing. The application requested that the parcels be rezoned to HDR2.
Drawings submitted with the application show that Gregory plans to attach the small section to the lots in the Sunset Cove subdivision, making two of the lots bigger. Those two lots are already zoned MDR1 (or R2), and the entire lot must be zoned the same.
P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert said it would involve down-zoning in intensity to an R3, residential zone instead of light manufacturing, losing property right by going down to an R3 and losing the opportunity to put storage units and all manner of manufacturing next to that neighborhood.
He said city staff strongly supports this as being a good buffer to keep industrial uses away from those homes because that’s what’s allowed now, and it would give an alternative route so Gary Street doesn’t have to be the primary route.
Sandra Lowry spoke in opposition with concerns about traffic going down Lansing Street.
“There’s a ton of traffic that comes that way now and if they were to put apartments or townhouses in that area it’s just going to make it worse,” she said. “They already drive like it’s a freeway up there now, more traffic is going to be worse.”
Christy Pope also spoke in opposition, saying she wasn’t sure if that part of town needs more multi-housing living.
“We get all the traffic on Lansing, not sure why our side of town has the majority of that housing, but I don’t think it’s right that our side of town takes all of that,” Pope said.
Commissioner JoAnne Thomas said she understands the concerns over multi-housing there.
Commissioner Marilyn Jefferis was the last board member to speak before a vote.
“Blackfoot is growing, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Jefferis said. “We can either increase our housing and lower taxes or we can stay the same and pay higher taxes. The city is growing and we all have to put up with it.”
The vote to recommend the zone change was approved unanimously.
That matter was preceded by a hearing on a subdivision application filed by Gregory to complete the Sunset Cove Subdivision at the west end of Gary Street, a continuation of the housing already built on the street.
Margaret Atkinson said there there is already an increase in parked vehicles along the street because people tend to park their extra vehicles out on the street.
“If they have a trailer it goes on the street, it affects our ability to see down the street,” she said. “It has become very precarious, it’s already busier than we would like it to be. I’m worried about safety with the ability to see around parked vehicles.
Gregory said there would be nine fourplex townhomes with garages involved.
The commission voted to recommend approval of the subdivision application.
The board heard a requested vacation easement of roadway adjacent to the property owned by Kaleb Phelps at 372 West Highway 39. Phelps said he owns a lawn care business, proposing to build a business selling lawn mowers and lawn care. No one spoke in favor, neutral or opposed and the panel voted to recommend the accepting of the easement.
The last hearing was on an application by CMH Inc., for a new subdivision named Cottage Grove Subdivision located at the corner of what would be Lansing Street and McAdoo Street. This would be a 17-home subdivision. The builder has indicated that each will be a prefabricated home, moved to the site and installed on a permanent foundation. The courts have already decided that a prefabricated home cannot be treated any different from a home constructed onsite. So this is a subdivision application just like any other. he developer has met with department heads and has met all the requirements of city code. The commission recommended approval of the subdivision application.