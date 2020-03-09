BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning board will be taking its second run Wednesday night at a request for a Conditional Use Permit they hoped to avoid — deciding whether to grant one that would allow a homeowner to use a personal motorcycle track on his property east of Shelley.
Cody Hawker made application for the CUP last fall, and it came up at the commission’s November meeting. The commissioners were reluctant to act on the request at that time, fearing they might be setting an unwanted precedent. They asked Hawker to see if he could work out some type of arrangement with the neighbors who opposed he permit.
They thought following the February meeting that the matter had been settled when Hawker met with one complaining neighbor and Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks, but that evidently didn’t work out and Hawker has renewed his request. It will be the first hearing on the agenda at the March 11 meeting
Under new business, the commission will act on five additional applications for Conditional Use Permits.
Layne and Rosalinda Elison are requesting a CUP to have an accessory building on their property at 377 N., 460 W., that exceeds the county zoning ordinance’s requirement that living space in an accessory building not exceed 50 percent of the floor area. The couple had converted a former shop into house and originally came before the zoning board asking for a recommendation that the county commissioners approve re-platting their lot to allow the second house. The P&Z board voted unanimously in favor of approval, but the commissioners denied the re-plat. A CUP would allow an accessory building with the entire floor area as living space.
Kim Wahlen is asking for a CUP to transfer three division rights from one of his properties to another at 1764 S., 2800 W., in a Residential Zone west of the Aberdeen city limits.
Gilberto Alonso-Castillo is requesting a CUP to exceed the county’s cap on animals in a Residential/Agriculture Zone. Alonso wants to run one horse, one bull, six cow/calf pairs and 22 head of sheep on three acres in the Four Seasons Subdivision at 85 S., 250 E.
Kris Kelley is requesting a CUP to transfer one division right from an original parcel he owns to a recently purchased parcel in an Agriculture Zone at approximately 548 E., 1500 W.
Kelly Dance wants a CUP to transfer three division rights from an original parcel he owns to two other parcels he owns in an R/A Zone in the Groveland area at approximately 222 and 271 N., 350 W.
The zoning commission meets at 7 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse, 501 N. Maple in Blackfoot.