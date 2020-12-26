BLACKFOOT – Members of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday for their final meeting of the year. The first item on their agenda lasted the majority of the meeting — a meeting that had to be held in flights to ensure that those who wished to provide testimony would have ample time to do so.
The first item for the commission to tackle was a request for zone change by Meglio Holdings out of Utah. Meglio Holdings was requesting a zone change from Residential Rural Agriculture to Multi-family Residential (R3-high density) so they could develop the area. Meglio Holdings owns a large amount of property running along Lansing Street and between McAdoo Street and Riverton.
The representative did not provide any information on what Meglio Holdings intended to build on the property, but concerns were raised regarding rumors of a trailer park or more apartment buildings in an area that is already considered quite dense with residences. Despite that, members of the commission were interested in knowing what the applicant wanted to build in the area assuming the zone change request was approved, no information could be given nor would it be ethical for that to use as a way to sway votes and is out of the purview of the recommendation process. City Attorney Garrett Sandow reminded the commission to avoid looking beyond the scope of the request of a zone change and the point was reiterated later in the meeting by P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert.
After the applicant finished their opening, Chairperson Marilyn Jefferis opened the meeting to public comment where there were multiple people waiting patiently in Zoom for their chance to speak. Christopher Anderson was the first to speak. Anderson lives near the area in question and had some harrowing stories to add to the mix. He explained in the time that he has lived on his property on Center Street, there have been times where he has had to request Blackfoot Police to remove illegal substances discarded on his property that, as he put it, “items that would be a felony to possess.” Anderson had concerns about the area having the capability to safely bury the ditch as well because his property suffers from issues with the underground piping that supplies irrigation water in the area.
Anderson left the commission with one last subject to ponder — he would be fine with seeing a rezone to R-1, but to R-3 is no from him.
The next two wishing to provide testimony, Sam Thomas and Jaime Freeman, stated they echo what Anderson stated. Thomas ended his moment of testimony there, but Freeman added to it. She stated that she was concerned that the area could not handle that level of influx of people and was not sure that the municipal infrastructure would be successful in supporting this level of development in the area — more specifically, that the already heavily traveled roadways being overly congested. Freeman also submitted a letter over a week prior to the meeting that would later be read into the record that outlined all of her complaints and concerns about the possibility of the P&Z passing the zone change. Freeman also finished by expressing that she would support a rezone, just not a rezone to R-3.
Cindy Reese was the next speaker. Reese’s testimony was about traffic and congestion. She explained that on multiple occasions it has been reported that the amount of traffic on Center Street, Riverton Road, and McAdoo Street continues to be a danger to those wishing to raise a family in the area.
Gary Youngblood followed Reese, echoing all of those before him, stating he has lived in that area for years and watched it grow to where it is. Youngblood said he has no objection to growth in Blackfoot, but feels there are more suitable areas for this type of development.
Following the five who wished to address the commission personally, Ron Ramirez read the four letters submitted to the commission into the record. Most of the concerns announced in the letters were close to the same as the statements out of those who spoke in person, but with some extra emphasis on them not wanting to support a non-local business in this endeavor.
The commissioners then opened for their discussion. It was made clear from the moment that they began discussing the circumstances surrounding the unknown future of this property. They heard what was being asked of the people who live in the area — the residents of that area in the community do not want this type of development in their backyards and feel that it would become an issue quickly. Commissioner Debbie Barlow also said the area in question is already heavily impacted by lower income housing, apartments, and does not want to cause an increased burden to Donald D. Stalker Elementary. Jefferis explained that she works at that school and would have to agree that the school could not stand a large surge of students without the school district evaluating it. Other members of the commission added their two cents to the discussion before the motion was made to recommend a denial of the application to the city council and instead recommended that the council approve a rezone to R-1, saving the applicant the process if they wish to continue to plan a development for that property. They would still need to apply if they wanted to swap their application to an R-2, medium density residential.
The meeting went into a nearly 40-minute recess as it had the next item on the agenda scheduled to start discussion at 9 p.m. The second item they would cover was a request for a variance on property on Lincoln Street in Blackfoot for Valentine Ortiz representing Ortiz Construction. They were requesting a variance on the 20 feet setback to 15 feet because of the shape of the property that they will be developing. The request cites the railroad tracks as the reasoning for the setback.
Ortiz also had his architect in the meeting. Rossiter Architecture will be handling the engineering on the property. They showed an updated version of the plans that had originally been submitted following input and suggestions made to the initial drawings. They had offset the second structure to make more room without causing issues with integrity of the space available, increased the parking area, and marked the handicap parking stalls. Rossiter explained that they wanted to ensure that those who would be living there would have enough to park safely and be able to reenter the roadway without having to back onto a well-traveled street.
After the presentation by Rotisser and Ortiz, there was public comment from Robert Roy who wanted clarification on the rules of a variance. After the process of a variance was explained to Roy, he also wanted to know that if he were to request a variance in the future, if he would be allowed the same opportunities. He was told he would be provided the same level of consideration as the current applicant. There were no other comments made from the public, and the commission turned to discussion.
Commissioner Rocky Mouldenhauer stated “this is a no-brainer,” in reference to approving the request. He followed that comment up with expressing gratitude for the effort put forth by Ortiz and Rotisser to accept the suggestions in stride and embracing them. The other members of the commission agreed with Mouldenhauer’s comments. A motion passed unanimously to approve the request.
The next P&Z meeting will be held Jan. 12. This will be their annual meeting where they will elect a new chair and vice chair.