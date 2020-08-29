BLACKFOOT – Coming off the rebound of having the Camas Street Planned Unit Development (PUD) overturned for the second time since the original decision to recommend rejection of the topic, Collin Hunter stood in front of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission asking for approval of a different PUD between Cromwell and Lawrence Lanes.
Hunter presented his dream of creating townhouses in a series of four per structure in an enclosed neighborhood with a total of 56 townhomes for people to be able to purchase. To ensure they will not be used as rentals, the property is presented to have a Homeowner’s Association that would take care of all of the landscaping, snow removal, and other points of governing. The presented PUD has the city-required two off-street parking stalls per home as well as 28 visitor stalls for a total of 140 off-street parking spaces inside the development. The roadway for the area would also be private and not require any effort from the city to maintain it.
Sending letters of support for the PUD were Rainer Borgmann, CEO of Spudnik Equipment Company, and Doug Sayer of Premier Technology. They both like the option of having affordable housing in the direct vicinity of Blackfoot and Bingham County for their employees and potential employees.
Borgmann explained that the median wage for his employees is $49,000 and a townhome that ranges between $150,000 and $200,000 would be an affordable option for those employees. Sayer had similar points of information, explaining that as projects continue to grow for his company, the need for more housing in the Blackfoot area becomes more of a necessity.
Angie Daw of Silver Creek Realty read both letters into the record for the commission as well as explaining that on average homes in this price range last only 15 days on the market in the area. Furthermore, this brings a different type of housing to Blackfoot that would allow young families and couples to purchase rather than rent as well as providing options for an HOA for those who do not want to do their own landscaping. Daw expressed high hopes for a development like this and feels that it would be sold out fairly based on her statements of sale rates and the price point.
Connect Engineering sent a representative to address the commission as well. They are the engineering firm that has been contracted to create the plat and drawings for the location.
Their presentation started with explaining that the amount of density is always a concern when looking at potential development of this size, but based on the size of the property and the way they plan on building it, the development size is 12.5 units per acre, where R3 can allow up to 30 units per acre, meaning it is less than half the maximum size of the zone. That comment led into the next point — they waited until getting the zone change from R-2 residential to R-3 high density residential before approaching the commission about allowing the unit development.
The spokesman moved on to the amount of green space they plan on leaving on the property as well as not wanting to alter the canal that runs along Cromwell Lane. Their goal is to keep as much green space available as possible without having to destroy the natural vegetation and trees. The large, mature trees would be used as pseudo fence for the side between the canal and the PUD. This was later shot down by the commission who requested that either they fence the canal out or bury it in culverts (either concrete or metal).
The commission was curious as to what they would do with their snow and where they would store it. He responded that they have green space planned for this already, and that it will be storm drained into catch basins and into their on-site drain system — meaning that it would not be put into the city storm system or sewer.
Other items of concern presented included the width of Lawrence Lane, the fact that part of Lawrence is still a dirt road, and the water pressure in the area.
There were no members of the community that wanted to speak in neutral or for the topic, so Chairwoman Marilyn Jefferis turned the time over to those who wanted to speak in opposition of the proposal.
Eric McNeil was the first to speak in opposition and prefaced his displeasure with recognizing that Blackfoot needs more areas for people to live. He explained that it took some time to find his current home on Lawrence Lane, and he does not feel the area has the infrastructure to sustain this type of development.
The increase in traffic was a major concern not only for McNeil but also for others who would testify in opposition. He feels that Pendlebury and Cromwell are too busy with little to no safe areas for people to be around, let alone the lack of sidewalks in the area. His final point of contention surrounded the lack of garages or storage space for people — he believes those not being there would be a major item to prevent the sales of the townhomes.
Melissa Johnson also spoke against the new development with concern about how close the location is to the canal and Pratt Lumber.
These concerns were expressed by others as well, and she feels that the area would turn into a low-income housing situation. Moreover, she expressed major concern about the lack of water pressure in the area and adding 56 new units on the same system would be an increased burden on an area that does not get great pressure.
It was noted that the water pressure issue has not been confirmed by any testing and may be caused by underlying issues with the specific homeowner’s service line. Johnson added that she believes an increase of police officer presence would be necessary because she correlates this type of housing with increased crime rates.
Anne Hall would follow Johnson explaining that she does not think the area would be safe for children. She lives in the area and must pay extra attention when going for walks with her family because of the lack of sidewalks in the area and the open canal. She also made note that the area would be in the Stoddard part of the district for elementary students which is already over capacity and utilizing two modular classrooms behind the school.
Gordon Anderson said that based on what he understands, this type of building could be deemed illegal and therefore should not be open for discussion. He was making note of an earlier meeting where statements about potential illegal subdividing took place in the area, creating problems for the developer. This specific item has neither been confirmed or denied since that meeting.
The commission opted to allow three minutes of a video be played by someone from the community that is currently stationed elsewhere in the military. He explained that he knows the area needs more housing but does not agree with the development plan. The original plan listed showed 64 units, which was later shrunk down to 56 to better accommodate the needs of the area as well as parking concerns. The video was first put on YouTube with a link in the Life in Blackfoot page on Facebook. The commissioners were privy to information in the video as it was sent to them via email earlier in the day.
The majority of the concerns around the property being developed cited safety. It would be the concerns of public health and safety that would create the stipulations to approving the PUD by the commission, which would be decided with a 4-2 vote and one abstaining in favor of the development.
The conditions included a traffic study to ensure the safety of motorists, securing a water pressure test by the city, and confirmation from the city that Lawrence Lane will receive the renovations and new curb and gutter needed to ensure the longevity of the roadway. Assuming all of those conditions are met, the city will allow the development to take place as presented.