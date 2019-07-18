BLACKFOOT — For the last year, the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission has been reinventing the city’s zoning. P&Z continued its discussion on innovative land use rules for the city at its July 9 meeting.
“What we want to do is give people the tools to innovate. We want developers to come up with creative ways to use their property. We don’t want to have land use ordinances that are just a list telling people what they can’t do,” remarked Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot’s P&Z administrator.
New ideas
P&Z began its deliberations on new business zoning at its March 12 meeting and continued that discussion in its May 12 and July 9 work meetings.
On July 9, the P&Z commissioners worked on the creation of designated business districts. These would be tailored for a specific type of commercial environment like Blackfoot’s historic downtown or for businesses that target the traffic off the interstate.
The districts under consideration are a general business district, a highway business district, a neighborhood business district, and a historic downtown business district. The general business district zone would be for retail and professional offices but would also allow for the inclusion of residential units like upstairs apartments on two-story buildings.
A neighborhood business district would allow for small businesses which are compatible with residential neighborhoods. Examples include neighborhood barber shops and convenience stores.
The highways business district zone would be for businesses that require large facilities and extensive parking like big box retail, car dealerships, strip malls, restaurants, and motels.
Downtown Blackfoot
The proposed historic downtown district generated a detailed discussion. The downtown district under consideration would overlap with the current downtown urban renewal district.
The downtown district would use rules that are appropriate for the business practices that are unique to downtown Blackfoot, like small lot sizes, street parking, and zero setbacks. Allowed versus inappropriate business uses generated a lively debate.
“What we want is for traffic to go to downtown and not just through downtown,” Hibbert remarked in his opening comments.
Commissioner Deborah Barlow expressed concern that the current downtown district proposal needed to list what would not be permitted.
“Isn’t it easy to have what’s not allowed as opposed rather than what’s allowed,” Barlow remarked. “For example, we wouldn’t want a big box store or a sexually-oriented business (downtown) ... I’m just afraid we’ll miss something.”
“We need to be clear on our land use tables as to allowed business types which should be a use by right and for businesses that should definitely require a conditional use permit,” Hibbert said.
Downtown parking
The one issue that which received the most comment was parking. The commissioners considered ease of parking and loading zones for businesses. Hibbert pointed out that the conversion to one-way traffic on North Broadway helped create more parking: “We picked up over 100 new parking stalls by reconfiguring the one-ways on Broadway.”
Hibbert also pointed out that since the one-way was implemented, businesses have been able to use the parallel parking on the east side of the street for unloading without blocking traffic. Impeding traffic while unloading was previously a problem for the businesses on Broadway.
The discussion also covered parking for employees and the amount of parking, including the feasibility of adding a parking garage. “It costs $10,000 to $15,000 per stall to build a parking structure ... that’s just the construction cost,” Hibbert told the commissioners.
The P&Z board members approved a motion for Hibbert to expand the business district zoning proposals with the details discussed at the meeting. The commission will be revisiting this topic at their July 23 meeting.
Zoning innovations
The initiative to reinvent Blackfoot’s zoning and land use regulations has already resulted in several new zones and new tools.
The most important of these changes was the creation of a new preferred land use map for the city. Under state law, every county and municipality must have an approved and published preferred land use map.
Land uses, zoning and variances must be compatible with the preferred land use map. The intent of the state’s statute for this zoning tool is to ensure that business and residential development is consistent and that spot zoning is avoided.
Other recent zoning innovations include tiny house subdivision zoning; residential ranchette zoning to permit a small-scale livestock animal right for large-lot single residence properties; and the Pro Zone ordinance which created a process where developers can propose creative solutions for new business and residential.
P&Z also has plans to update its approach to how the city regulates conditional use permits (CUPs). The regulations on CUPs currently require yearly extensions for up to three years after which a new CUP application is required. P&Z is currently preparing a new process that will be more in line with modern CUP usage in Idaho. It will eliminate the need for yearly renewal. The proposal will recommend that future CUPs remain for the life of the business unless there are significant changes in the business or evidence of incompatible land use. The current draft for the CUPs revision will be introduced at a future work meeting session.
Over the last year, the P&Z commission has been opening up its work meeting to the public and inviting interested members of the public to join in with their discussions. Work meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month. The topics for each work meeting are posted in advance in the agenda center portion of the city’s website, at www.cityofblackfoot.org/AgendaCenter.