BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted to cancel its Tuesday night meeting at the meeting itself to avoid a possible violation of Idaho’s open meeting law. They rescheduled agenda items to be split between already-scheduled meetings on June 11 and June 25. The June 11 meeting has now been cancelled.
A special P&Z meeting has now been scheduled to take place on June 18 instead. The meeting will be held in council chambers at city hall at 7 p.m. Items on the special meeting agenda will be the Amy Mow downtown dance school conditional use permit and applications for properties to be rezoned as the new residential ranchette R1-A.
“Because we’re cancelling the regularly scheduled work meeting and moving the R1-A and dance school items to June 18, that makes it a special meeting instead,” said Donna Parkinson, the city’s P&Z clerk.
The surprise cancellation of Tuesday’s meeting was due to the large number of people who showed up to attend. An estimated 200 people were present but the city council chambers has seating for 84 members of the public in addition to seating for the press, the commissioners, and city staff.
The overflow attendance at Tuesday’s meeting was mostly comprised of people interested in the ongoing discussion regarding the conditional use permits for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center and Bingham Academy, two local charter schools.
City attorney Garrett Sandow, who was present at the meeting, advised the P&Z Commission that continuing with the agenda would be a violation of the open meeting law since half of the people who wanted to be present were stuck in the hallway and lobby where they could neither see nor hear the proceedings. The commissioners voted to adjourn the meeting without taking any actions or holding any discussions, and to reschedule the agenda items for meetings in June. This would give P&Z the opportunity to find and schedule a larger space for the discussion on the two charter schools.
The city is currently waiting to hear whether the Nuart Theater might be available for a June 25 meeting to discuss the charter school use permits. The BCCLC and Bingham Academy are in the process of applying for conditional use permits for their facilities. Kurt Hibbert, the city’s P&Z administrator, explained that applying for the permits is simply to meet state and city fire and safety codes.
“There’s no discrimination targeted at just the charter schools here,” Hibbert said on Wednesday. “All new school uses have to obtain a CUP, regardless of whether it’s a dance school or a daycare or a regular school. The reason the other (public) schools in the city don’t have CUPs is because they were built before the relevent ordinance was made law. In addition, those (public) school buildings were built to be schools, whereas the two schools (at Riverside Shopping Plaza) are using space that was designed for retail — and that’s a change of use. All changes of use require a CUP.”