BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve two conditional use permits (CUPs) for the school facilities belonging to the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center, contingent upon the timely submission of a “transition plan” for moving to the new school building they want to build.
The transition plan that the city desires is a project management document that shows the planned steps and timing for the construction of the projected new school followed by the timeline for moving into the new building. The city first requested a transition plan from the charter school in July 2018.
The charter school’s CUP applications for its two facilities were part of two public hearings, which drew a crowd of approximately 150.
City and BCCLC presentations
The city’s P&Z administrator, Kurt Hibbert, opened the BCCLC portion of the meeting with an outline of the permit requirements.
“A conditional use permit is (currently) required for all schools according to the city’s codes,” Hibbert remarked. He also explained that the facilities of the Blackfoot School District were built before the city land use ordinances were passed.
After the meeting, Hibbert clarified that the spaces used by the BCCLC were not meant to be school facilities. “Furthermore,” he remarked, “the buildings used by the Blackfoot district were built, designed, and intended to be schools, while the current BCCLC facilities were not. It’s not really the same situation at all.”
Many of the concerns and complaints that P&Z has received in 2018 and 2019 regarding BCCLC have revolved around issues of student safety and alleged business disruption around the business and high customer traffic near the middle school at the Riverside Shopping Plaza. The middle school is current in a space originally meant as a retail store and is immediately adjacent to a strip mall parking lot.
Hibbert was followed by a presentation by Debbie Steele, the new chief adminstrator at the BCCLC, who recently replaced the now-retired Fred Ball in that position. She outlined her efforts to meet the city’s requirements for the permits and transition plan. Contrary to complaints by businesses and reports in the news media, “the middle school policy and student handbook states clearly that it is a closed campus,” she said.
“The students are not allowed to leave the building unless escorted by a teacher or parent. They are not allowed to go outside or cross the street. When they go to Bingham Academy (within the same strip mall for their music classes), they are always accompanied by a teacher.”
Steele also promised a complete transition plan that would meet the city’s expectations in July. She explained that the construction management firm they had contracted during the previous school year had withdrawn from the new school project, leaving them in the lurch and without professional help to complete the document.
She also explained that the property they had purchased on East Airport Road could not accommodate the two-story school building they want to build because of FAA restrictions that apply to structures next to airports. The Blackfoot airport is across the street from the property in question.
She remarked further that they were currently working on closing on a new property but since the deal is not yet complete, they were not yet able to disclose its location. The need to find a new property, however, will introduce a delay in the 2020 initial transition date they told the city last year.
A history of delays
Before Commissioner Ronald Ramirez opened up the floor for public testimony, he presented a history of BCCLC’s interactions with P&Z going back to before 2010. The timeline he provided included several occasions where the charter school was either late in meeting the city’s deadlines, did not meet the city’s requirements for obtaining their permits, or exceeded the terms of their existing permits in violation of the city’s ordinances. Highlights from his presentation included:
July 26, 2011: The BCCLC applied for a special use permit for an additional modular classroom unit at their Hunters Loop elementary school. A photo submitted with the application showed three modular units already in place. At the time, the BCCLC’s existing permit granted in April 2010 allowed for two units for a period not to exceed five years.
2016: Lapsed CUP. The BCCLC did not renew its CUP for the elementary when it expired. The city sent them a notice of this on June 14, 2016, and asked that they reapply. According to city code 11-6A, a CUP is issued for a period of 18 months or less and can be granted a maximum of three 1-year extensions. The city’s land use ordinances currently require a CUP for all school uses in several zoning categories, including the commercial zones where the BCCLC middle and elementary schools are located.
2018: Lapsed CUPs. The BCCLC did not renew or extend their CUPs on time. The city sent BCCLC a notice of this on July 6, 2018.
Due to complaints from business owners at Riverside Plaza, the Commission renewed the BCCLC CUPs on July 24 for 10 months and added that the CUPs would be contingent on the submission of a transition plan to the school’s proposed new school building within 20 days.
The mayor and the P&Z administrator met with Fred Ball and Mark Fisk on August 2, 2018, to discuss the city’s expectations for the transition plan and other concerns regarding the health and safety of the students at the school facilities in Riverside Plaza.
The BCCLC submitted a one-page “construction plan and schedule” on Aug. 22, 10 days after the 20-day deadline
P&Z reviewed the plan on Aug. 28 and found that it did not meet the city’s expectations as previously discussed with the school’s administrators. The commission voted to allow the schools to operate for the 2018-19 school since school had already started, because “it would not increase the health and safety issues to allow the schools to continue.” The Commission resolved to review the issues and the permit in May 2019 as it had originally decided at its July 2019 meeting.
January 29, 2019: The BCCLC paid the application fees for the CUP applications submitted in July 2018, seven months late.
The city contacted the BCCLC regarding its concerns about the CUPs and the transition plan on March 13, and met with BCCLC administrators on March 14. As a results, the BCCLC submitted a new transition plan. The city’s staff reviewed it and again determined it did not meet the expectations which the city had communicated to the charter school in both August 2018 and March 2019. The city met with BCCLC administrators again on April 16 to discuss this.
The BCCLC CUP applications submitted on May 24 for the May 28 P&Z meeting did not include all of the required information, including a transition plan. Complete permit paperwork was submitted before the June 25 meeting. An incomplete draft of a transition plan was included.
Before opening the public hearing portion of the meeting, Ramirez did state that the issues at hand were BCCLC’s permits and the transition. The integrity and quality of the school was not a matter of any contention and that the city had no desire to drive the school away or shut it down. The issues were simply compliance with city codes and the health and safety of the students.
“We are not here to determine the merits of the BCCLC,” Ramirez said. “The students and teachers there have achieved an admirable record. P&Z has worked hard to keep the school running.”
Public hearing
The commission opened the public hearing portions of the meeting and listened to testimony for the next two hours. BCCLC board member Dan Cravens gave up his time at the microphone to the BCCLC attorney, Nathan Olsen, whose presentation and June 24 letter to the city were reviewed in the Bingham Chronicle on June 26.
The majority of the public comments were either parents extolling the virtues of the charter school or teachers and staff concerned about whether they were going to have a job if the city denied to grant the permits to the school.
At the end of the public hearing segment on the middle school, the commissioners voted to table approval or denial of the CUP for the Riverside Plaza facility until July.
As a result, during the elementary school segment of the public hearing, both parents, BCCLC board members and teachers expressed concern over tabling until next month, only weeks before school is scheduled to start.
“I would like clarification,” said Kara Hone, a teacher. “If you table (deciding on) the CUPs (until next month) or decide not to grant them, this affects my future earnings. Is there a way to move forward on this?”
Commissioner Merv Dolan summed up his concerns over granting a conditional approval contingent on an adequate transition plan: “The problem is that we (the P&Z Commission) have been ignored (in our requests and requirements to BCCLC). “
Commissioner Rocky Moldenhauer added: “If we ask, you have let things go. Commitments were made (by BCCLC) that haven’t been met.”
Ramirez made a subsequent remark that P&Z has tried to keep the schools open and that the city has attempted to provide help and guidance on the requirements, as his previous presentation had summarized.
“We did make the (city) code,” he stated. “We have to work with the code that’s on the books now.”
The final vote
After a discussion between the commissioners, the city’s attorney Garrett Sandow, and Hibbert, P&Z voted to reconsider their tabling of the middle school CUP. They then voted to approve it, contingent on receiving a transition plan by July 16. They also voted to approve the elementary school CUP, again contingent on receiving the long-awaited transition plan to the new school building by July 16.
The deadline for receipt of the transition plan is so the commissioners can review it with sufficient time before the July 23 P&Z meeting.
Routine business
The meeting opened with all seven commissioners in attendance.
They tabled a request by Jeff and Julie Steadman to change the zoning of a parcel at 1100 East Airport Road from R-1 to R-2. The Steadmans own the property in question; but they were not present at the meeting. Because the commissioners had some questions for the land owners, they voted to table the matter until the owners could be contacted.
The commissioners voted to approve request for a zoning change from R-1 to R-2 for a parcel belonging to John and Kristin Erickson, located at approximately 2750 Northlund Ave. The Ericksons want to build a duplex on the property.
Hibbert stated that the proposed change was in compliance with the city’s preferred land uses map, which is a State of Idaho requirement for zoning reclassifications. The commissioners voted to approve the request 7-0.