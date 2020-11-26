BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday night with a scheduled agenda that had to be nearly completely postponed in response to Gov. Brad Little’s announcement that Idaho had to roll back to stage two of the Rebound Idaho plan.
They had a large agenda originally planned, but had to announce that they would be postponing the public hearings because they could not hold them in good faith without being able to allow more than 10 people inside the council chambers.
The items postponed included public hearings for changes to the R1-R (rural Ranchette zone) into the R-R zone, which is more descriptive and involved some changes to the code surrounding the ranchette. It was believed that the R1-R ranchette followed the same regulations as the R1 (residential one) when it came to allowing certain levels of construction density and the installation of a planned unit development. The item was first sparked and brought to light during the back-and-forth between Kendall Murdock, the P&Z and the city council regarding his proposed PUD for land on Camas Street.
Adding to the postponed agenda items were two different applications requesting zone changes. The first was for a rezone on Hepworth Lane to allow an R1 to change to the R1-R zoning to allow the landowner to utilize their animal rights. The only requirement to be approved for the zone change is that the property be at least one acre. After that, going through the application and hearing process, the landowner will be given the chance to provide testimony bolstering their reasoning for the request.
The second zone change request was to change an area zoned for R1 residential to allow much higher density with R3 zoning. R3 zoning allows for larger density — often requested when looking at building apartment complexes or developing a PUD.
The last two hearings that were postponed involved a zone change for Kendall Murdock and his PUD on Camas Street and a variance request for two parcels that are uniquely shaped due to the railroad tracks from the rear property line. Because of the railroad tracks, the developer is requesting a variance on the backyard setback from the required 20 feet down to 15 feet because of the odd shaping of the lots.
All of the agenda items that were postponed will be added back at a future date once they safely hold a meeting with people able to attend if they wish to speak during the public hearing.
After announcing that they could not go forward with any of the items that needed a public hearing, the commission moved on to the unfinished business where city attorney Garrett Sandow explained what it means to approve findings and facts.
In some of the most recent meetings for the P&Z, there has been disagreement among the commissioners, leading to split votes on certain topics. After the split votes, there was issues with people affirming the findings and facts. Sandow explained that even if they do not agree, assuming the findings and facts are correct, they should be voting to affirm them.
Following the information regarding the findings and facts process, commissioner Ron Ramirez spoke about the changes to Zoning Code. Currently, they are in the process of renaming the zones to be more descriptive in an effort to be more transparent to those who are looking at rezoning property. They have chosen to use different levels of density to be one of the descriptive factors. The other is whether it is residential, commercial, or industrial.
As they discussed this topic, they moved into the different areas they would want to incorporate into the new zoning codes, including building standards and what they would want to allow in a planned development center. It was brought into discussion the idea of requiring more than one design style — it was originally specified as needing at least three different floor plans that could be alternated. It was deemed that it would be acceptable to require those in the design standards of the plat process and be required in the developer agreement.
Although no decisions were made Tuesday evening, the discussions opened up the channels of communication and provided a jumping off point for future meetings.