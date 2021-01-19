BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet again next Tuesday to cover a few more items this month, one of them being the Planned Unit Development process which saw substantial resident input every time one was placed on the agenda. Now, the commission looks to clarify some language regarding PUDs for the future.
Previously, the Blackfoot P&Z had made decisions regarding multiple PUDs, including the highly contested senior living community that Kendall Murdock had presented for the area that is currently pasture on Camas Street north of Riverton Road. The specific PUD received over 20 different testimonials for and against, creating some feedback not only for the developer but also for the commission for future evaluation of the subject.
Following the see-saw of rulings on the Camas Street PUD, a different developer introduced the idea of creating a PUD of townhomes near Pendlebury Lane and Lawrence Lane that would provide affordable housing in an area of town where real estate has become a rare commodity.
The townhome PUD received a clear approval that was not reversed multiple times, even with different conditions that needed to be met by the developer. Other information was necessary to be provided by the developer before the commission would feel comfortable in providing them with their approval — some of those items included snow removal and storage, fencing to protect children from being able to wander into the nearby canal, and parking space.
Planned Unit Developments provide a developer a way to turn land they own into housing in an area where the space is finite. Creating a process and plan that better helps guide a developer into providing a more detailed, better planned PUD has been the intention of the P&Z since the inception of them being allowed in residential zones.
In the updated information that the P&Z will be reviewing, each of the different residential zones have limitations that will also limit the amount of density that can be placed in the area based on the type of zoning that applies to that property. This does not limit the possibility of the owner being able to apply for a zone change to increase or decrease the density of the PUD, but does provide clear standards that are to be followed when deciding and presenting the plats of a potential new development.
The living document that the planning and zoning commission has been working through for the last few months line out the descriptions as well as the requirements for each type of zoning. The goal is to create a transparent, easily understood document for anyone who would be in need or of interest in knowing the differences between the zoning areas and the current comprehensive plan.