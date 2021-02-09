BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission will be looking for a new face to join them in the near future.
Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, met with the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday to discuss the need for a replacement for one member who is stepping away from the board in the near future.
During their discussion, county Commissioner Mark Bair verified with Olsen the nuances of the statute and what disqualifies someone from being a prospective member of P&Z and what will need to be addressed as people request to sit on the board.
Her response was two-fold — they must meet the criteria of living in the county, or living in the area of impact between the county and a city that resides in the county, or a city inside the county, also reside in the county for a set period of time. Olsen noted that Idaho has specific laws that must be followed in the selection process for a new commissioner and that she liked input provided by Bair surrounding the desire to have three different commissioners from each of the required areas totaling nine members. Bair explained that he felt the panel should include one per major city, one per major impact area, and one solely county resident per commissioner’s area that they represent.
Olsen explained that she likes the idea but wants to ensure that the right candidates are selected — more specifically, those who could not benefit personally or effectually from this appointment to the position. The county wants to remain as transparent as possible and not appearing biased by not fully vetting a possible candidate.