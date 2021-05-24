BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday evening with three different action items that will result in public hearing as well as a tabled item pending information from the applicant from their work meeting earlier this month.
Ramon Sanchez Jr., applied for a Conditional Use Permit for the installation of storage units on North Broadway near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Starting with Sanchez’s application from the previous meeting, the commissioners were looking from more information before making a decision, but the applicant was not in attendance to provide it. Rather than denying the application, they decided it was best to table the item until the next meeting in order to provide Sanchez the opportunity to explain his plan and the outlook for building the potential storage unit facility.
The potential units would be built one block south of the fairgrounds and led to concerns about access to the location during the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Pair that concern with the fact that the EISF draws the largest crowd to Bingham County, the commissioners were in need of input from the applicant to make an appropriate decision for the city.
The first new item on the agenda is a rezone application for CMH Homes Inc., (Clayton Homes), who are requesting property at 955 Lansing Street from RA-Residential Agriculture to R1-Light Residential. The applicant will provide input on the plans for this property, but the commission will only be making a decision on whether the property should be rezoned or not pending correlation with the comprehensive plan. Rezone applications are subject to public hearing, allowing members of the community to provide their input as to why the rezone should or should not happen.
The next item revolves around a potential townhome subdivision on Court Street. The applicant, Russell Robison of Idaho Falls, is looking to develop townhomes inside Blackfoot to help with the housing crunch in Blackfoot. Robison spoke about the idea previously, which seemed to gain quite a bit of traction with the commission. Robison will have the opportunity to present his plan as well as rebut any negative statements about the potential installation. The public will also have the opportunity to provide their input during the hearing before the commission deliberates and decides on the application.
The final application that the city will hear on Tuesday will be a request for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) from Tyson Andersen who wants to be able to sell firearms at 398 W Highway 39. The right to sell firearms in all areas require a CUP before they may start business. The commission will make a decision following the applicant’s report and public input.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission meet in the Blackfoot City Hall Chambers at 7 p.m. and the meeting may be viewed via Zoom. The link to the meeting is available on the agenda.