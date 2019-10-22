BLACKFOOT -- After negotiation with Bingham Academy (BA) in the last hour of an at times contentious and emotional 3 1/2-hour meeting of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission late Tuesday night, the commissioners voted 4-0 to grant the charter high school its conditional use permit (CUP) on very similar terms to those given to the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center.
At the end of three hours during the hearing at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, the commission was divided by a split 2-2 vote, with Commissioners Loren Sayer and Rocky Moldenhauer in favor of granting the CUP with no conditions and Commissioners Ron Ramirez and Merv Dolan against.
With matters looking like the CUP stalemate would be heading to the Blackfoot City Council for resolution, the deadlock was broken when Moldenhauer asked why BA was so reluctant to produce a transition plan for eventually moving out of the Riverside Plaza shopping center. Grounds for a workable settlement sprung out of the answer that school director Mark Fisk gave that their current space could easily handle their current enrollment of 116.
Fisk further noted that they would outgrow their space between 175-200 students. He also noted that enrollment had been steady for the last three school years. Given the plateau in student numbers, it would be impossible to predict when they would need to start planning to transition to a new, larger facility -- hence the school's reluctance to box itself into a transition plan on the same sort of time scale as BCCLC, which had a different growth curve.
Fisk's comment opened the door in a discussion between city attorney Garrett Sandow, BA attorney Nathan Olsen, Fisk, the P&Z commissioners and BA school board members Dan Cravens and Holly Lilya.
The parties involved agreed that a transition plan would be a condition for the granting of the CUP, but that the school would have the leeway to not need to produce firm details on moving to a new facility until it had an enrollment of at least 160 students. Once that enrollment was met, then the school would have 3-5 years to make a transition to a new building.
A detailed report on the hearing on the BA CUP will follow in Thursday's edition of the Bingham County Chronicle.