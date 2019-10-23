BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission held a 3 1/2-hour meeting Tuesday night before finally voting 4-0 to grant Bingham Academy (BA) a conditional use permit (CUP) contingent on a handful of conditions which the commissioners and the representatives of the school agreed upon during the meeting’s last half-hour.
According to Blackfoot city ordinances, all school facilities are required to apply for a CUP in order to determine if a school use is appropriate for the zoning at any individual school’s location. Bingham Academy is a public charter high school located at the Riverside Plaza shopping center.
The vote to grant the school its permit came after three hours of emotional testimony, disagreement, contention, and an initial split vote over the CUP. The stalemate was only aborted after a fortuitous exchange between the commissioners and the school’s representative about BA’s objections to a transition plan beyond those it had already stated in its CUP application which it filed at the beginning of September.
The P&Z Commission had stated this summer that it wanted a transition plan for the school outlining how the school planned to eventually move out of their current location. This is because P&Z determined in 2018 that the school was an incompatible use of the retail space at the shopping center.
BA is not alone. Also at Riverside Plaza is a middle school operated by the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC)
The BCCLC middle school applied for a CUP over the summer and was granted one, in part on the condition that they provide P&Z with a plan to transition out of the shopping center and into a building more appropriate for school use.
THE PERMIT
The P&Z commissioners voted 4-0 to grant the charter high school its conditional use permit (CUP) on very similar terms to those given to the BCCLC in July, including a condition that the school have a transition plan for moving to a new facility. In contrast to the middle school, BA will provide a transition plan but only after they reach an enrollment of 160 students. The high school’s enrollment has been at a plateau since the 2017-18 school year and they have not outgrown their current space.
The final permit vote was in contrast to the split 2-2 vote taken only a half-hour earlier. That first vote was on a motion to grant the CUP with no conditions attached, with Commissioners Loren Sayer and Rocky Moldenhauer in favor of granting the CUP with no conditions and Commissioners Ron Ramirez and Merv Dolan against.
The motion that passed at the very end of the meeting was made by Ramirez: “I’ll make the motion that we approve the CUP. One of the conditions of the CUP is a transition plan … and in that transition plan (it will state that) when they hit (an enrollment) of 160 students, starting then … when they hit that point, they have 3-5 years to move to a different location … (Also) part of the motion is that periodic review (will be) made by the planning and zoning (administrator) to make sure that all the requirements are being met.”
The motion was modified after City Attorney Garrett Sandow suggested that, “It would be silly to have a transition plan now. (I suggest that) the transition plan would be required when they reach 160 students. Does that make sense?”
Ramirez responded, “That makes sense,” and then put the motion to a vote which passed 4-0.
BETWEEN THE MOTIONS
The motion at the end of the meeting passed after a give-and-take which started after the split vote. That 2-2 vote lowered a cloud over the meeting because it meant that the CUP could not be decided by the P&Z Commission. If P&Z could not resolve whether to issue the permit, then the CUP would need to go before the city council for a vote.
The impasse was broken when Moldenhauer asked what other reason BA had against a transition plan, other than the legal arguments already made in September that it was a violation of the school’s property rights for Blackfoot to require one.
BA administrator Mark Fisk responded, “There’s no way from year to year for us to really know how many students would transition to Bingham Academy.”
BA attorney Nathan Olsen clarified, “What they are saying is that they could put up a transition plan, but there’s no way you could hold the school to it … and I would not advise them to put a plan into the public record, which they have no idea and have no way of predicting whether they can follow it or not. Then you’re holding them to something that ... you can’t hold them to. Plus it might affect their charter. So there are logistical reasons why we can’t do a transition plan. Or (perhaps) you could just say (that there should only be) a transition plan in the event that the school reaches ... maybe 175 students. Would you be okay with that?”
This exchange opened the door to a detailed discussion involving input from Olsen, Fisk, the commissioners and BA board members Dan Cravens and Holly Lilya. As part of this, Fisk further noted that BA would outgrow its space between 175-200 students. He also noted that enrollment had been steady for the last three school years.
Given the plateau in student numbers, it would be impossible to predict when they would need to start planning to transition to a new, larger facility, hence the school’s reluctance to box itself into a transition plan with a set time scale like the one submitted by the BCCLC which has already been vetting properties to move to.
Fisk’s comment opened the door in a discussion between Sandow, Olsen, Fisk, the P&Z commissioners, Cravens, and Lilya. The parties involved agreed that a transition plan would be a condition for the granting of the CUP, but not until the school had an enrollment of at least 160 students. Once that enrollment was met, then the school would have 3-5 years to make a transition to a new building.
After the meeting, Cravens remarked, “Overall we’re pleased, though I can’t speak for the entire board. Hopefully this issue is now resolved.”
Cravens did add that, “We still maintain that Blackfoot cannot impose anything for a CUP or conditions for its issue. We are taking this action because we want to make a good faith effort to cooperate and work with the city. I am sorry that it took time and resources (away from our students) but I am hopeful that this now will work out for everyone involved.”
BUSINESS COMPLAINTS
The public hearing leading up to the two votes on the permit was emotional and occasionally contentious. While most of the comments in favor of the permit were from BA parents and staff, P&Z had received written protests from some of BA’s neighbors in Riverside Plaza prior to the meeting. The business owners of Parcel Express, next door to the school, also testified against the permit during the hearing.
Madelene Williams of Parcel Express stated, “Our customers don’t have parking places to park because when the parents come to pick up the kids, they find all these parking places in front of all the stores. I went and got a list and asked my other people who have businesses (on) what they thought and if they were having problems with the school, and they gave me some (negative) descriptions … (On) Mondays when I came to the store, I try not to look over there (at the school) cause I don’t want to see anymore.
“I don’t care what happens over there. (For example, once when) I saw some motion and I looked, there’s a goofy little kid jumping up and down on the plastic lid of the trash can. We have all kinds of stuff going in those trash cans. He could have fell through and gotten impaled on something. There was not one teacher out there — not one. There never are teachers out there. I don’t know what they’re doing.”
Williams’ testimony was at odds with those of BA, which has a closed campus except during lunch.
UNRESOLVED ISSUES
Despite the agreement between P&Z and BA, the resolution for granting the permit did not resolve any of the conflicts between buses and commercial vehicles which need to load and unload, and the flow of general passenger vehicles in the shopping center parking lot.
The pre-meeting report by Blackfoot’s P&Z staff recommended that a traffic safety and mitigation study be performed as one of the conditions for granting a CUP to BA; however, the commissioners did not include such a study as one of the additional conditions for granting the school its permit.
During the last hour of the meeting, Ramirez remarked in the discussion between himself and his fellow commissioners, “I’m not sure (we should) go back and require a professional transportation and parking study. I don’t want to put that additional financial burden on (the school).”
Despite P&Z choosing not to address the issues of traffic safety presented by buses and vehicles owned by students and parents, employees and owners of businesses beside the owners of Parcel Express still express concerns over this matter.
One shopping center employee spoke with the Chronicle about problems with both buses and with student and parent drivers. He asked that his identity and that of his business remained unnamed for fear of losing his job for speaking to the press.
He told the Chronicle, “Shortly after school started, one parent dropping off their kid sped along the back of the shopping center and didn’t slow down coming around the back corner. If I hadn’t swerved to the left to avoid her, she would have hit me. It’s a problem, especially in the morning before most of the stores open and the parking lot looks empty. A lot of these students and parents don’t think they have to slow down early in the day.”
Regarding problems with buses, he added, “Just the other day I was receiving a shipment at my loading dock and one of the bus drivers stopped and was yelling at my delivery driver because the bus couldn’t get around our truck who was legally parked to unload — and this isn’t the only time this has happened. The back of this strip mall is just not set up for both bus and commercial delivery traffic. It’s a problem and has always been a problem. The two just don’t mix.”
The conflicts with buses and commercial traffic does work both ways. For example, one BA staff member made the following statement during the public hearing for the school’s CUP, “I am a faculty member at the Academy. I’ve been there for four years. I just want to say that I work bus duty every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, so I watch the buses come in, drop off kids, and welcome kids into school.
“Everything works great. Last week, I filled in for bus duty. After the school buses pulled in and parked, and as I’m standing at the door to let the kids out, UPS backs up in the no parking zone, blocking some of our kids from getting out the door to the bus. I’m just stating that (this happened). I’m not saying it happens all the time, but it does happen.”
Olsen stated emphatically during the public hearing that it is not the place of P&Z to police traffic flow on private property. Regardless of whether that opinion is correct, and regardless of where the responsibility for traffic control does lie, traffic safety at the Riverside Plaza may remain an unresolved issue.