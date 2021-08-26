BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend annexation of three properties in the Groveland area adjacent to the city following a public hearing on the matter that was contentious at times.
The three applications were listed under Class A annexation, by owners’ consent for properties adjacent to the city. The annexation requests came from properties near the intersection of Highway 26 and Groveland Road.
P&Z board Chairman Ron Ramirez said the board would not speak about any future annexation. He reminded the board that property subject to being annexed is the result of the property owner or their authorized representative signing a petition for annexation, with the exception of some public rights-of-way owned by Bingham County. He said public rights-of-way do not need applications to be annexed by a city.
Cade Clinger spoke in favor of annexation, saying he wants to be annexed into the city.
Marc Pange, Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) board chairman, led off those speaking in opposition. Pange reminded the board the GWSD is a governmental subdivision within the state of Idaho that has jurisdiction for water and sewer services located within district boundaries, and all of the properties requesting annexation are located within those boundaries. Pange questioned any authority the city has to make promises for water and sewer connections to property in the district.
“If the city wants to waive connection fees that’s fine, this water is under sole jurisdiction of GWSD, the city has no connection to that and should never have made that promise,” Pange said.
Jerry Yancey said the county hasn’t given consent on annexation, and the city hasn’t given proper notice. He said the city offered special services to one person to convince them to agree to be annexed by offering water and sewer connections for free.
“I would like to see Blackfoot grow, I’d just like to do it legally,” he said.
Lyle Yancey said there are many ethical and legal issues with the proposed annexation and the city was breaching an agreement with GWSD.
“The process hasn’t been handled correctly,” Lyle Yancey said. “Enticements for connections invalidate the consent form, without this consent form being valid, no other properties are contiguous. This must be negated and started over. The city incorrectly declares that the city can provide services to each property, this is an invalid statement. The process is incomplete.”
Rep. Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31-B) spoke as a citizen but said her experience as a representative could give some perspective. She said the proposed annexation seems unethical. Idaho is one of a few states that allow forced annexation, she said, which allows a natural inequity with enticements and incentives that would not otherwise be allowed.
Richard Stallings spoke next in opposition, saying he wanted to “give note to what’s right and what’s wrong. I’m concerned with the integrity of the approach. It feels like you’re trying to sneak things in and not doing it right.”
“Annexation will go on,” Clinger said in a rebuttal. “We personally as applicants feel the time is now, we would love to see things progress forward.”
City Attorney Garrett Sandow addressed the legality of signature consent to annex, saying part of the consent form requires the signature to attest to the fact they have authority to put that signature on.
“It’s the same type of attestation that happens on warranty deeds,” Sandow said. “I don’t have an issue with that, it’s sworn by a notary that the person has authority to sign.”
Commissioner Deborah Barlow said her only concern was with legalities.
“We have a lawyer who I trust, he has assured us that due diligence has been done,” Barlow said. “We can’t make this decision based on possible decisions in the future and possible circumstances, we can’t make a decision based on the future. As long as everything is legal and good, I’m not going to tell a person no.”
Commissioner Dine Smith noted that the issue was not a city request to annex, it was a request by property owners.
“In that light, some of the comments were based on the other perspective,” Smith said “We need to keep that perspective clear. I’m trusting (Sandow,) I feel comfortable with this.”
Commissioner Marilyn Jefferis spoke on the question of equity, saying she herself is a person that pays both county and city taxes.
“I am for this,” Jefferis said. “It’s for the good of the city, and I don’t see anything wrong with it.”
Near the conclusion of the meeting, Ramirez said offering incentives to people where the city feels the people will benefit in the long run is not improper.
“They have the right to offer incentives, it’s not abusing integrity,” Ramirez said. “It’s something that is common from government,” which drew a response from an audience member who shouted over Ramirez, “Sir, you are opening yourself up to legal trouble.”
The matter will now go on to the Blackfoot City Council for a decision.