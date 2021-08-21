BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct hearings on several requests Tuesday night at City Hall.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in person, but you must attend to participate. Citizens who would like to view the meeting via Zoom can go to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88021284995, dial in at 1 (669) 900-6833 using meeting ID 880 2128 4995.
The first hearing is on a subdivision application for Honeybrook Subdivision 2, the next step after the approval of a zone change request submitted by Collin Hunter, to change the former Falcon Estates Subdivision to a Zone R-3. The application indicates the same type of housing being built across the street in Honeybrook 1. The commission will allow all interested parties to give public input without comment. After the public hearing is closed, the board will discuss and determine whether to recommend approval to the city council.
Next will be a hearing on a variance application submitted by James and Julie Percy to build a new shop adjacent to his home. The application seeks a 7-foot fence around the property, which was approved at the previous meeting. Percy presented several factors which he considered to be a hardship, not of his making, because they were present before he purchased the property.
A hearing will be conducted on an application for vacation of an alley from Poplar Street to a back parking lot for Bingham Memorial Hospital, one of two applications the commission has received for vacation of alleys.
Next will be a hearing on an application for vacation of an alley between West Washington and West Francis. If the city approves this application, the land on which the alley currently occupies would be divided among the adjacent property owners.
The last item will be a public hearing on property adjacent to city boundaries on the west side of the Snake River where the property owners are requesting annexation, an item which was on last month’s agenda but was removed at the last minute at the request of the city attorney.