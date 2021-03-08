BLACKFOOT – Members of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday night to continue the process of overhauling the commercial and industrial zones in the city.
Throughout this restructuring process, the commission has worked through large documents, examined neighboring areas, and completed the residential formatting. It started as a plan to fix the nomenclature of the zones in order to make them more descriptive in nature but since the start of the process in 2020, it has become a more in-depth undertaking.
The meeting near the end of February proved that their efforts in working through this arduous process has not been in vain; they were able to use the new zoning language as well as guidelines placed forth by the adoption of the new residential descriptions to aid in decisions.
For the commercial and industrial zones, Chairman Ron Ramirez shared some information with the members of the commission as well as with the public that explains what they will be discussing as well as some points of clarification regarding the agenda item.
Regarding the two types of zones, Ramirez noted that they will be discussing them with relation to residential zones and proximity to other commercial or industrial zoned areas. Because of the potential changes, it is also noted that the commission will be referencing and possibly adjusting the comprehensive plan as they see fit.
Ramirez noted in his information regarding the comprehensive plan, “This will be a continuing discussion of changes we feel will need to be made to the comprehensive plan and further discussion on how to increase public involvement in the process. Some of the commission members who are employed in the school district were asked to check with their various schools to determine the best time to have the drawing contest about what is good in the City of Blackfoot and what would be good to have in the city of Blackfoot.”
In their February meeting, Ramirez proposed the idea of reaching out to the local schools and asking the students to draw what they like about Blackfoot as well as what they would like to see brought to the community. He noted that it has been done in surrounding areas and it produced a large amount of feedback for the city to navigate.
Ramirez wants to make it a contest where rewards would be provided to those who put forth the best effort and wants to have all of the submissions put on display for members of the community to review and vote. The end goal is to look through the eyes of the younger generation to get a perspective that is new, fresh, and unbiased. Ramirez noted that he believes the children will confer with their parents to receive information that they otherwise would not have, directly including them in the process as well.
Based on how well Ramirez’s idea was received, he has requested that the three members of the commission that work in the school systems in the area provide an update on the schools’ feelings on carrying out this contest. Commissioners Debbie Barlow, Joanne Thomas, and Marilyn Jefferis all work within the school system in the area with Barlow working at Idaho Science & Technology Charter School while Thomas and Jefferis work for the Blackfoot School District.
They warned Ramirez that there could be a delay in timing because they are entering the time of the year where students are doing their Idaho Standard Achievements Tests (ISATs). All three felt the schools would be interested in participating and thought it was a great idea.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. today in the Blackfoot City Council chambers. Members of the public who wish to participate in the meeting or attend are asked to attend remotely via Zoom. The link to join the meeting is published on their agenda which can be found on the City of Blackfoot website at www.cityofblackfoot.org. Scroll to the bottom of the home page and click the meetings and agendas button.