BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will start the next stage of their descriptive naming undertaking at its next work meeting on Tuesday.
Chairman Ron Ramirez sent out an email with information that stated each of the different areas in the city government and departments will be working to identify their involvement in the future growth of Blackfoot. Ramirez also noted they will be reviewing the comprehensive plan as well as the commercial zoning nomenclature.
According to the information, Mayor Marc Carroll has asked each of the department heads in Blackfoot to find the different ways they are involved in the future growth of the town and will be requesting reports from each as a way to identify areas that need to be addressed and in what order.
Ramirez wanted to keep the departments in the loop involving their role as the P&Z Commission and since Carroll’s request has invited each of the leads to a meeting where they will be able to see the different ways the commission is involved in the growth as well.
Ramirez asked the department heads to present what they find during their reviews at their meeting, but if they cannot or wish to not attend to at least provide a document of their findings. Ramirez would like the commission to take that information into account regarding any revisions to the comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan is a living document that indicates where each type of zoning is preferable as well as providing a visual representation to prevent inadvertent spot zoning. Spot zoning is the action of placing random zoning that is non-conforming to the comprehensive plan and is not continuous with surrounding zones. Spot zoning can cause major issues such as having industrial adjacent to residential zoning. Although this is not preferred or desired, in some areas this has happened in the past and others have been provided exception with a legal non-conforming zone (grandfathered into the zone).
The final item Ramirez wanted to inform the commissioners about was the mapping of the current commercial zones with information to start reviewing the data. The commissioners were previously provided with a map for residential zones so they could begin working on the more descriptive naming of the zones rather than leaving them listed as C-1, C-2, C-3.
The more descriptive names will depict what type of commercial density would be preferred in the selected areas. Low-density commercial would be sparser in comparison to a high-density where it may be more like a strip mall or a plaza. These types of descriptive titles provide the possible owner or future owners with information as well as developers looking to build in Blackfoot.
The final item Ramirez noted in his correspondence was that of the facts and findings from previous meetings. He would like to have the commissioners review the findings and facts prior to the meeting so the item does not have to be read and can be handled as a consent item. If any of the commissioners have objections to the facts and findings, they will be able to object to them prior to them being approved as a consent item.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning commission will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers as well as streamed live via Zoom. Those wishing to speak will need to follow the information provided on the agenda which may be found on the city of Blackfoot’s website under the agenda tab.