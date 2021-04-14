BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning commission met Tuesday evening for their monthly work meeting. The short agenda ended with a group activity making adjustments to the newly updated Blackfoot zoning map. Eric Smith, Blackfoot’s Global Information Systems (GIS) specialist, created a new map of the city with more information on it to make it easier to identify certain types of locations, such as public facilities, government buildings, schools, and others. Members of the P&Z board took turns making notes on the map with things they wanted better defined or included in the new layers that were added.
Prior to the adjustment phase of the meeting, Chairperson Ron Ramirez expressed to the commission that Vice Chair Dine Smith and Ramirez had attended the most recent Blackfoot city council meeting where he presented what they have been working on including the renaming of zones as well as the process of which they are gathering input from local fourth grade students to incorporate their vision of Blackfoot into the Comprehensive Plan. Ramirez then turned the time over to Smith to tell how that discussion unfolded.
Smith said the members of the council made comments on the code that had been copied from Chubbuck and wondered why it had not edited yet. They also showed praise for the amount of effort put forth by the members of the commission to get to where they are in the restructuring of the zones and how they are described. Smith said the criticism from the council was well received and in the last week, he along with Ramirez have made the proper edits to the document as well as pulling the information where Councilman Chris Jensen expressed interest. Jensen wanted the council to be more involved in what the commission does and said he feels the council should have final say on things that currently are not sent to them for a vote. Smith concluded by expressing gratitude for all of the effort put forth by the members of the commission.
Ramirez finished the meeting speaking about the ongoing art contest that they are holding and wanted the commission to know that they will be extending the deadline to the end of April to ensure that everyone who wants to participate has ample time to do so. They will select the top 20 out of the submissions that afternoon on April 30, and they will be put on display at the Candy Jar for people of the community to vote on. How the voting will take place will be announced in the near future.