BLACKFOOT – The Boy Scouts of America organization was founded in February of 1910 and each year, during the month of February, Boy Scout troops and Cub Scout packs honor that anniversary with a celebration of sorts.
In Blackfoot, Cub Scout Pack 4077 held its celebration of the founding of Scouting in America on Feb. 27, with its annual Blue and Gold Banquet at the Branding Iron Restaurant.
During the banquet, both the Scouts and leaders received awards that they had earned and enjoyed the camaraderie of being together on the occasion.
“Be Prepared … the meaning of the motto is that a Scout must prepare himself by previous thinking out and practicing how to act on any accident or emergency so that he is never taken by surprise.”
- Lord Robert Baden-Powell
That has been the motto of Scouting for all of the 100-plus years that it has been in this country and it is still true today and you could feel the positive aura of that motto when you walked into the restaurant as they held their banquet.
The restaurant served a spaghetti dinner with Blue and Gold cupcakes for dessert and the traditional activities of the Scouts were enacted as they always are when such occasions occur.
Pack 4077 is looking for additional members and leaders and anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Loraine Pope, the Cubmaster for Pack 4077 of Blackfoot at popelal@gmail.com