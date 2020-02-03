BLACKFOOT – They gathered from all over the Blackfoot area to compete and see who had built the fastest Pinwood Derby Race Car as Cub Scout Pack 4077 (“The Mash Unit”) for their first-ever Pinewood Derby.
The course was set up in the showroom of the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group in Blackfoot and a total of 16 cars were gathered together to race to claim the title of “Fastest Car in Blackfoot.”
Eleven of the cars were entered from the Scouts who are members of Pack 4077 and the rest from leaders in the pack that helped to organize and coordinate the event.
They were hosted by Tadd Jenkins, who graciously committed his showroom for the event and helped to get the event set up.
The race track was set up and ran for a good portion of the length of the showroom, featuring four racing lanes with the starting grid and running clear down to the finish line, where everything was timed electronically and connected to a computer which not only timed the cars individually, but also converted the times into miles per hour for comparison with each other.
The cars had gone through their weighing inspection and none was over the 5.0 ounce maximum weight and they were inspected by the starter to ensure that they would be able to make the course without wrecking or jumping lanes.
There was a pit stop area for repairs and of course a fuel station to fill up the Scouts with goodies to get them ready to race
“This is all done for the kids,” Lorraine Pope said. “The leaders are here to lend support as are the parents and grandparents and friends, but it is all about the kids and the cars that they built themselves.”
Pack 4077 is a new pack in the area and is considered a “New Traditional Community Unit.” That basically means that it has no affiliation with a church or other organization. The pack is welcoming new Scouts and is in need of additional support in the form of leaders who would be interested in joining the group.
The racers were divided into groups of four cars and each car was allotted eight trips down the course. The groups of four were rotated so that they had a chance to face each of the 16 cars in different heats.
The cars were each awarded their times, with the slowest time thrown out and then the cumulative time for the other seven races determined the winner and their score also included a conversion to speed, in the form of miles per hour. The fastest cars were capable of hitting 190 miles per hour or even faster.
There was even an official starter and timer in Spencer Goodmansen who also was responsible for creating a list of the finishers.
Results were as follows:
1 — 23.0104 190.82 Caleb Newman-Maness car #28
2 — 23.0875 190.19 Wyatt Turpin car #30
3 — 23.3638 187.94 Jakob Lee car #26
4 — 23.6701 185.50 Michael Wood car #31
5 — 23.7097 185.19 Tyson Satterthwaite car #29
6 — 23.9810 183.10 Maely Newbry car #33
7 — 26.1071 168.19 Daniel Martindale car #27
8 — 26.3496 166.64 Isaiah Barrow car #22
9 — 28.4748 154.20 Levi Justesen car #25
10 — 34.4067 127.62 Cash Anthes car #21
11 — 65.1479 67.40 Benjamin Blake car #23