Relief from chronic pain can be elusive, but it is not unattainable.
Nearly 50 million Americans suffer from some form of chronic pain, which is influenced by many factors, including one’s emotions and memory. Whether it’s lower back or leg pain, headaches, or pain associated with conditions like arthritis, joint pain, or fibromyalgia, pain can literally disrupt every aspect of your life, and persist with no end in sight.
Chronic pain is basically pain that doesn’t fall into the category of acute pain. Acute pain is targeted, such as pain after surgery. Any pain that lasts longer than six months is characterized as chronic pain and may not always be identifiable. Chronic pain is sometimes invisible to others, but it can greatly limit a person’s capacity to function and have long-term effects on both mind and body. Those who suffer from chronic pain are also more prone to depression.
Is chronic pain treatable?
If you suffer from chronic pain, many treatments are available. The Idaho Pain Group has seven exceptional pain management specialists who see patients in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello. They each take a variety of approaches to help their patients manage pain. Their multidisciplinary pain management approach may include anti-inflammatory medications, antidepressants, physical therapy, or relaxation therapy. In addition, recent technological advances have allowed pain management at the Idaho Pain Group to treat chronic pain like never before.
Rest assured that they treat each patient with the highest quality and most compassionate care by offering a personalized treatment option designed to best suit each patient’s needs.
Is your pain chronic?
To determine if you or a loved one may have chronic pain, please take a moment to answer these questions:
- Have you had continuing pain for six months or more? Yes/No
- Have standard medical treatments failed to adequately relieve your pain? Yes/No
- Do uncomfortable side effects from current treatments reduce the quality of life for you or your family members? Yes/No
- Does pain prevent you from participating in your usual daily activities or affect your career choices, plans, or personal relationships? Yes/No
- Have you experienced an increase or change in your pain? Yes/No
- Have you been examined by a medical professional and diagnosed with cancer, nerve damage, chronic infection, or another chronic condition? Yes/No
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might want to consider consulting with a caring and compassionate pain management specialist at the Idaho Pain Group. They are committed to helping people manage their pain and live a healthy lifestyle at the same time.
The help you’ve been searching for
The pain management specialists at the Idaho Pain Group see patients in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello. To schedule an appointment, or to learn more about Bingham’s pain management specialists, please call (208) 782-3701 or visit www.BinghamMemorial.org/Pain-Management
Telehealth appointments are also available. All of the Idaho Pain Group’s pain management specialists are currently accepting telehealth appointments. You can talk to them online or over the phone without having to leave your home. For more information on scheduling a Telehealth appointment, please call (208) 785-4100 or visit www.BinghamHealthcare.org/Telehealth.