ABERDEEN – Bingham County commissioners held a follow-up meeting on Thursday regarding the future of Sportman’s Park and the possibility of privatizing the management of the park.
In a previous article, it was reported that the commissioners had given a decision to go forth with the privatization of the park and that Chris Schulz’s company would take over the management of the location similar to how they run another American Falls Reservoir campground known as Willow Bay.
The commissioners made a decision that day to go forward with exploring the option further and had already sought qualifications for Schulz’s company which was what was misunderstood and published incorrectly.
Schulz had provided the only Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to the county during the time frame in their public notice and the commissioners reviewed the information during their meeting on Monday. The meeting ended with a positive outlook for Schulz and the final decision would be made on the following Thursday.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring started the discussion on Thursday, explaining that a formal decision had not been made yet and that he had received many calls, emails, and messages that questioned the privatization of the park. Manwaring invited them to speak at the commissioners’ meeting so the other two may hear the concerns that had been expressed to him. Commissioner Mark Bair then noted that he too has received similar comments from members of the community and he asked them to provide statements to the commissioners at the meeting.
One member of the Aberdeen community asked to speak first where he had said he had similar conversations with friends and family about the possible privatization of the management of Sportsman’s Park and they agreed that more needs to be done — by the people of Aberdeen.
He noted that they think a committee or something that would oversee the park on behalf of the commissioners would be a great idea and they would be willing to provide some of the upkeep for the park because it is part of their community and they utilize it just as much, if not more, than the public.
Manwaring thanked him for his testimony and explained that there is a very definitive appearance when pulling into Aberdeen that should be noticed by everyone; they take pride in keeping the area looking pristine, even in areas where it is more difficult to achieve. Manwaring also felt the suggestion provided was a good idea, as did Bair and Commissioner Jessica Lewis.
Lewis said she has been in conversations with Mayor Larry Barrett of Aberdeen as well as a few members of the Aberdeen City Council about the proposed idea. Lewis is the commissioner over the Aberdeen area and is in constant communication with the community there. She noted that she received consistent responses on the idea as Bair and Manwaring, but had not received a formal response from Barrett as of the meeting on Thursday.
Other members of the Aberdeen community provided testimony about the potential management change and had concerns about the idea of boat rentals and the safety of the waterway. American Falls Reservoir can become a violent and turbulent waterway during high winds or summer storms. The concerns about inexperienced people renting boats and taking them on the reservoir provided reason for pause from those attending the meeting.
Bair made the motion to not continue to look at the RFQ from Schulz and that they establish a committee that oversees Sportsman’s Park made of members of Bingham County. The creation of the committee will require a second meeting and will be posted in the near future. Lewis seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Schulz admitted that he was surprised about the outcome of the meeting following the previous two he attended. He also noted that he was surprised to hear the complaints from the people of Aberdeen because “they are the ones who told me that they wanted the rental boats.” Schulz gathered up his things and left the commission chambers.