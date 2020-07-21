BLACKFOOT – Continued growth for the area around Blackfoot has sparked the creation of a committee to discuss the future plans of the Blackfoot School District. Superintendent Brian Kress invited members of the community to meet and discuss and share in visions presented to him regarding the next steps for the district.
The first informational item brought in front of the different members of the committee was the issue of one elementary school being over capacity with its current students as well as expected population growth within its bounds. I.T. Stoddard, one of the older elementary schools in the district, has been at capacity for a few years now and has modular classrooms placed behind it — between Stoddard and the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC). The concern comes on the heels of new development going on near I.T. Stoddard, which historically brings more students to the respective elementary.
Stoddard Elementary, which is the only school in the district with a blind entry, was suggested to be replaced with a newer, larger, more modern school that would be built on land that the district already owns. This would leave the Stoddard building empty — but the building would be utilized for schooling as well, an addition to the Blackfoot High School campus as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) school.
Stoddard is the only school in the Blackfoot School District that has what is known as a “blind entrance,” meaning that visitors are not visible until they reach the front doors. This problem has been a continued point of concern for the school board and administration. The entrance would be adjusted if it were to be converted into a CTE location because the current library would not be necessary, making it possible to repurpose that area as the front office and adjusting the blind entrance into a visible, single-access-point entrance.
The single-access-point entrance is the staple for all of the other schools in the district, but the specific floor plan of Stoddard makes it nearly impossible to convert the elementary school accordingly because of the need for a library.
Once Kress introduced these ideas, some from Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas, time was turned over to those in attendance. Kress first had each person introduce themselves and their connections to the community. Members then began asking questions. The most important question asked was that of cost. Kress explained that the BPAC’s bond will be retiring at the end of 2021 and after conferring with two other districts in the area that have recently built elementary schools near the same size, it is now believed that it is possible to build a brand new elementary school for the same or possibly less than the cost of the BPAC.
This has been a mantra for Kress when it comes to asking taxpayers for any funds; he does not want to increase any burden on the taxpayers and that is why he would ask the committee to have the project planned to start following the retirement of the BPAC bond.
The funds for a new school would require a super-majority in a 2021 election, meaning that it must pass with a 66 percent approval rate, otherwise the ballot initiative would fail.
The good news about this potential idea comes with creating a CTE system in Blackfoot. CTE continues to be something that is needed in the area, allowing those who are not going to attend college an option to leave high school with a proper trade skill learned and making them more marketable to the larger employers in the Blackfoot area.
Businesses like Spudnik, Premier Technology, INL, and mechanics are continually looking for trained and certified employees; the CTE program would provide those specific types of employees for these employers right out of high school.
The Stoddard Elementary location would serve as the classroom location for the students attending the CTE part of the high school. The CTE school would also be open to students from Independence, Snake River, Shelley, Firth, Sho-Ban, Bingham Academy, and even Aberdeen high schools with hopes of bringing more students into the program to allow them to graduate with a trade skill.
Kress explained that they have reached out to the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) in Idaho Falls about developing a potential diesel mechanics program at BHS as well as a possible night class or multiple night classes surrounding the different trade skills as well. At the moment, nothing is etched in stone because they need to know if the potential new elementary school is funded or not.
The Blackfoot School District continues to create opportunities for families with new and innovative ideas with the education system. Other ideas that have been brought up include turning Groveland Elementary into a magnet school (which has not been decided on, nor has it happened yet), changing the boundary lines for the different schools that are already at capacity (both Ridge Crest and I.T. Stoddard are at, or above, capacity), building toward Firth and Shelley because there are no legal boundaries preventing growth to the north.
All information and plans are in the preliminary stages and should not be considered probable. The committee will continue to meet in the coming months before they introduce the detailed plan with the ballot initiative.