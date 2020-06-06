BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School seniors lined the parade route along Airport Road Thursday afternoon as family and friends drove through to congratulate them on their graduation day.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduations across the country have had to morph into something special in hopes of demonstrating how proud their families are.
Blackfoot’s graduation plans changed a few different times as the plan came together; from a traditional ceremony to the students riding in the parade, to the parents and grandparents driving. Each of these alterations may have made it a more daunting task, but the students and faculty rose to the occasion.
Prior to the first car making its way down the road, Blackfoot Police and the National Guard moved two Howitzers holding the American and Idaho flags as an arch for those participating in the parade to see. The Howitzers also provided photo opportunities for the seniors and their friends.
At the east end of the parade route, the Blackfoot Fire Department had its large ladder truck positioned to provide another American flag for everyone to see; the flags provided solidarity between the people of Blackfoot with the seniors.
Contrary to previous years where the students would be placed in the graduation ceremony by alphabetical order, for the first time, the students were allowed to decide where they wanted to be along the route. Friends aligned with friends, family with family, and each of the graduates in attendance were smiling from ear to ear.
The parade went from 3-5 p.m. Each of the students will receive their actual diplomas from the school district as they make the steps into the next stages of life.