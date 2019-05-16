BLACKFOOT – The agenda for the dedication of the statue at Patriot Field Memorial Park on May 24 was finalized Wednesday by the Bingham County Commissioners, and will include participation from the county’s American Legion Posts and speeches by Pingree artist Ben Hammond, who designed and sculpted the statue, as well as Gov. Brad Little.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with County Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring conducting. An aerial salute by a local pilot doing a flyover will signal the start of the ceremony, and will be followed by posting of the colors by Shelley American Legion Post No. 93.
Blackfoot High School student Sydney Saline will sing the national anthem, and Leland Sorensen, chaplain of Aberdeen American Legion Post 59, will offer the invocation.
Former Bingham County Commission Chairman Ladd Carter will be the first speaker, followed by Hammond. Firth High School teacher Stewart Portela will speak next, followed by a patriotic song performed by Saline. A speech by Major General Michael J. Garshak of the Idaho National Guard is next on the agenda, with Gov. Little speaking last, followed by unveiling of the seven-foot bronze statue of a military officer presenting a folded American flag to two children.
The Blackfoot Firefighters’ Fife and Drums Corps will perform, and the honor guard from Blackfoot Stewart Hoover Post 23 will do the 21-gun salute. Seventh District Magistrate Judge Ryan Boyer will play taps to end the program, and the Shelley American Legion Post will retire the colors.
Manwaring said Bingham Memorial Hospital has agreed to set up a tent at the memorial park and provide refreshments at the conclusion of the dedication ceremony.
Patriot Field is the county’s tribute to its military veterans who served their country in all wars.
It’s located at 355 North Ash Street east of Bingham Memorial Hospital on ground left to the county years ago by a local resident who specified that it could be used only for some civic purpose.
The nearly two-acre park was started and completed in 2016. It has a memorial wall, nine flagpoles, and walking paths.
Manwaring said former county employee Martha Overdorf of Blackfoot was hired to head the Patriot Field Honor Project. She began collecting the names of veterans, starting with 300 already collected by Richard Brower, and eventually identified more than 7,800 county residents who had served their country.
In conjunction with establishing the memorial, the webwsite www.patriotfieldmemorial.com was created to share their names and military records. The website is a living document where additional veteran names, stories, and photos can by posted. This can also be done by contacting the Bingham County Clerk’s office.
Manwaring said earlier, the commissioners chose to have the dedication of the statue on the Friday preceding Memorial Day because the legion posts always have functions scheduled on that day, and many people who might want to attend would have already made plans for the holiday weekend at the time the ceremony was announced.
Manwaring said 126 individuals, families, organizations, and businesses, along with veterans organizations and cities in the county, have contributed to the Patriot Field Memorial fund construction so far, and their names will be listed on the dedication programs.
The fund has reached $120,000 of its $125,000 goal, and donations are still being taken.