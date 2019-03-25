BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring says the statue created by sculptor Ben Hammond to grace Patriot Field, the county’s tribute to its military veterans, is ready to be set and the groundwork is being laid for its unveiling.
He said plans are tentative, but the date is solid. It will be on Friday, May 24.
“We’re holding it that day instead of Memorial Day because people are pretty busy that weekend and many already have their plans made.”
He said that includes the American Legion, which always has a ceremony at Grove City Cemetery and other cemeteries around the county on Memorial Day. A Legionnaire will give the opening prayer at the unveiling, and the Legion honor guard will be firing a 21-gun salute.
Assignments were made this week to people who will be responsible for various activities that will take place, Manwaring said, and elected local officials and community organizations will be asked to participate. As well as speakers, expected to include Gov. Brad Little, the program will include choral music and the Blackfoot Fire Department’s Pipe and Drums Corps. Other state officials will be invited to participate as well.
Patriot Field was constructed in 2016 off North Ash Street in Blackfoot to recognize and honor Bingham County’s military veterans on land that was donated to the city years ago by a county resident who specified that it should be used for some civic purpose. It was used primarily as a ball field for Little League and other youth teams for many years, and at one time Bingham Memorial Hospital tried to buy it, but the commissioners said, according to the terms of the donor’s will, if the land were used for any other purpose, the city’s ownership would be forfeited.