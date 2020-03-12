BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot School District patrons will get a chance to provide input on a potential four-day school week next Wednesday following a work meeting conducted by the school board at Mountain View Middle School Wednesday night.
Following a lengthy discussion into the surveys of parents, students and teachers of the district, a panel of educators entered into a discussion of the potential advantages of moving to a four-day school week.
Aside from comments that were made by Superintendent Brian Kress on improved employee recruitment and retention and improved student and staff morale, there was discussion of improved student and staff attendance, reduction in student discipline and additional time for professional development.
Comments from representatives of the Snake River School District focused on the ability to make a few of those vacant Fridays as teacher inservice days for furthering education.
The students didn’t have to be dismissed from classes on a day that they were already missing due to the shortened school week.
That day also presented opportunities for those students to participate in tutoring and/or enrichment activities without having to use weekends or late evening in order to do so.
The extra day off each week also afforded students and families to have additional academic options during the week anda better quality of life for the families with the ability to spend more weekend time with each other, members said.
Some of the potential disadvantages discussed included the longer school day, but once it was pointed out that the average school day was only to be increased by 35-45 minutes per day, much of the discussion centered around how the changes were really going to be implemented.
There would be no early release on Mondays. That time would be added to what was necessary to complete the necessary classroom time to keep accreditation for the school week. Additional discussion was centered around whether some of the bus routes could be reconfigured to ensure that students would not be arriving home at late hours each day. The starting time of the schools would not be altered from what is currently in place, but with a later departure time from the schools to deliver students home might become a potential hardship on some families. It was pointed out that the district’s transportation director was already beginning to work on any potential changes that could be made.
There was some discussion on what will occur with one less day of school meals. It was brought up as to whether the schools would be able to extend the “Backpack Lunch Program,” which sends meals home for the weekend. It was brought to the attention of the nutritionists on staff and they stated that they felt it would not be a major inconvenience to add another lunch to the weekend backpack program and that it could be covered with a grant and the district had one of the best grant writers around to assist with the potential issue.
Loss of contact time with at-risk students was brought up and many of the teachers of at-risk students stated that they felt the additional day off each week would give both the teachers and students additional time to recover from the school week, turning a potential disadvantage into an advantage. Many of the teachers who teach at-risk students find themselves exhausted after four days of teaching and need an additional day to completely recover and the move to a four-day week would also give the students the same recovery time. One teacher commented that the move to a four-day week in a different school district actually made her a better teacher, that she was more focused and attentive to the students’ needs and it made for a better environment.
The lack of transportation to supplemental activities was mentioned as a potential disadvantage, but Kress mentioned that it was a very workable situation. The biggest drawback might be with sporting events but the longer days were only affecting those teams that may have lengthy travel to and from the events and with some work by the athletic directors, some of those games could be scheduled on Friday and Saturday to not affect the actual school days.
The Preston contingent, who has been dealing with the four-day school week for nearly 10 years, said that it affected the winter and spring sports more than the others and that football in particular was not affected at all because it traditionally is played on Friday anyway.
Other potential disadvantages listed and discussed included loss of early evening opportunities and potential loss of salary to some employees and Kress stated that those were both things that appeared to be very workable and that he didn’t anticipate any loss of income or opportunities by moving to a four-day week.
The public input meeting next Wednesday will begin at 6 p.m. at a venue to be determined.
Patron comments and questions would be limited to three minutes as is the case with most patron input during regular school board meetings.