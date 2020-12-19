BLACKFOOT – During the holiday season, people often feel the Christmas spirit that drives the desire to give for the sake of giving — and the pandemic would not take that away from the marketing team of Westmark Credit Union who continues to spread holiday cheer for those who least expect it.
Following a tradition that is more than a few years old, they decided to keep their “12 Days of Christmas” alive even though it would require a much more “socially distanced” approach.
In previous years, there were different times they would approach someone in the grocery store or at the gas pump and offer to pay for their family’s groceries or “just fill’er on up” but because of COVID, they decided to do more from behind the scenes. They also would help families that were in need with getting Christmas presents under their trees. Westmark provided this service to the community with little public recognition and did it not for the publicity but for the feelings that it provides those who truly can use a hand up during the holiday season and the feelings it provides to those who are able to give.
So how did they handle this in 2020 where limiting interaction with those outside of the home or the office is so crucial to prevent the spread of the coronavirus? Simple, they kept on giving. This year, rather than being at the grocery store and trying to approach someone and offering to cover their grocery bill, they had families nominated for help.
Rebecca Moon, a member of the Westmark marketing team, explained that this year has been difficult because they want to help everyone, but know that it is not possible. When it came down to making the final decisions as they worked through the nominations and had it narrowed down to a smaller number, the team put the final decision on their boss, Polly Simpson, to make the hard choices.
According to Moon, Simpson was torn over the situation and said that on more than one occasion, “We will just increase our budget and help them as well.”
That statement is not easy for any business, but it depicts what it means to pay it forward — help when you can and be grateful that you are able to do so. Moon explained that since they have not been out in public as a team working on their 12 Days, they have started a large text chain among her coworkers and supervisors to share the wave of thankfulness. Moon stated during an interview, “We really do feel like we have the best job in the world. To be able to give back and see the joy of the families and individuals we help is the only thanks we need.”
Moon said when it came time to start their second stage of the 12 Days, they adopted four families to do all of the Christmas shopping for and would be providing the presents to them. One family that was selected was shocked at first and did not have much to say; however, after a few days passed, the father picked up the phone and called Westmark and explained that they really appreciate the nomination but wanted to let them know they knew others who were much more in need of a helping hand, and politely requested that they consider this other family over themselves — paying it forward.
The next stage would be what sparked the search for information on the 12 Days. I went into a local gas station in Blackfoot to get fuel. To my surprise, I was told that my fuel was already paid for and I was informed Westmark had dropped off prepaid gas cards to be used to pay for people’s fuel. I was not expecting that, resulting in a phone call to Westmark a little later to thank them and ask a few questions. The person on the other end of the line was not aware of the kind gesture by their business and escalated my call to the branch manager who then escalated it to the marketing team. Moon called and explained the entire program, saying they wanted to keep giving back, even if it meant doing it from afar.