BLACKFOOT – During the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Idaho’s Transportation Department enacted changes to software that had already proven to be problematic for the licensing departments across the state into the motor vehicle departments.
Recently, residents of the greater Blackfoot area have taken to social media to ask other locals if they have experienced similar issues at the DMV when trying to handle what previously was “routine maintenance.”
The changes to the software required by ITD linked the licensing department with the vehicle registration department in hopes of creating a more streamlined system; however, this would not be the case.
Mentioned by Sheriff Craig Rowland in a meeting with the county commissioners, the implementation of the licensing software for the driver’s license division was cumbersome and made the process much more difficult due to glitches and training. He anticipated that it would cause similar issues while the employees at the DMV learned the new software and adjusted to what they could and could not do at the local office.
County Assessor Donavan Harrington also requested permission from the county commissioners to close early each day so all of the titles and requests that now had to be handled through Boise would have enough time to be completed as well as mail-in requests being serviced. They approved the request to ensure that the DMV would not be overwhelmed.
Adding to the mix, Gov. Brad Little was caught off guard during a COVID-19 press conference when he was asked about what the state planned on doing to speed up the process for those requesting titles and registrations for vehicles. He was unaware that so many issues stemmed from the change to the new software and followed up by creating a task force to report back to him on the subject.
The most recent comments from the assessor’s office during a department head meeting suggested that they are getting more fluid with the software as well as the need to involve Boise becoming minimal. That report has recently been contradicted by those still voicing issues on Facebook and stating that they are having better success at traveling out of Blackfoot to complete their registrations. There are those who have reported pleasant experiences recently as well, but there appear to be continued issues stemming from the transition.
The Bingham County Courthouse remains one of the only locations in the state that remained open during the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, including allowing walk-ins for registration and licensing. They maintained operation for the general public when that was not an option in surrounding areas.