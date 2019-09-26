BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot’s finest responded to an emergency call at Blackfoot High School shortly before noon on Thursday where they found a potential hazard with what was thought to possibly be a power line lying across Fisher Street which runs in front of the high school.
Both Blackfoot Police and the Blackfoot Fire Department responded and secured the area from traffic to ensure the safety of the students, staff and faculty of the school and anyone who might be traveling along Fisher Street.
At the time, no one could ascertain whether it was a live power line or what threat it might pose to the residents and the people from the school.
A phone call to Idaho Power brought out a service truck and an employee who determined that the line was a fiber optic line that had been dislodged, probably by a squirrel problem.
Tyler Johnston of Idaho Power was able to re-hang the line and then trimmed the branches around the pole the line was hanging on to prevent it from happening again in the near future.
“There were signs that squirrels had been chewing on the line and around the top of the pole,” Eric Olson of the Blackfoot Police Department said. “Our thanks to Idaho Power and Tyler Johnston for getting everything back in place and answering our call so quickly.”
The area was cleaned up and back to normal before 1 p.m.