BLACKFOOT — The warmer weather is drawing Blackfoot residents out to Jensen Grove to walk the greenbelt and bringing their children to play in the park.
Many of those residents are walking their dogs in the park, and while most pet owners have been responsible about cleaning up after their pets, others have not.
Recently, Blackfoot resident Marva Jess was walking along the greenbelt when she had to dodge dog feces on the walking path in several places.
“The greenbelt is a really great addition to the Blackfoot area,” Jess said. “I have just recently moved back after being away for 30 years and this is such an amazing addition to Blackfoot’s infrastructure. However, the fact that people who aren’t picking up after their pets and the city not enforcing the fine is a bit of a disappointment. It truly takes away from the beauty and enjoyment of a walk on a spring day.”
The city sweeps the path periodically throughout the winter and more regularly in the spring and summer, but it is still the responsibility of dog owners to clean up after their pets when they are out walking in the park. There is a fine in place for pet owners who do not clean up after their pets in the park, however, since it is difficult for animal control to catch the offenders in the act.
“Usually the dog catcher will give a warning the first time,” said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hays. “If they see the same person doing it over and over then they will give them a ticket.”
Hays also said once they have their summer crew hired, they will be sweeping the walking path more often.
The parks and recreation department has placed posts with pet waste bags throughout the park, designed to pick up animal waste easily and mess-free.
According to the Blackfoot Animal Clinic, as long as pets are up to date on their vaccinations, the waste does not impose a threat to them.