BLACKFOOT — The story of the boy who can fly and never wants to grow up is being brought to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center starting tonight when Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan.”
The show runs nightly through March 20, except for Sunday. Tickets are $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Great attention has been paid to every detail, from the sets to the costumes to the singing and what it takes to make Peter Pan (played by Jarrett Williams) and the children fly through the air as it brings to life the adventures of Peter and the Darlings — Wendy (Martha Arnold), John (Tradyn Henderson), and Michael (Emmett Williams) — on the mythical island of Neverland with fairies, pirates, and Native Americans.
Austin Vail stands out as the leader of the pirates, Captain Hook.
There are 51 cast members in the production.
The production staff is led by director Sharon Hoge. Vocal music director is Chris Dunbar with Diane Burt as vocal coach. Choreography is led by Nikkii Riley with Saige Nash as student choreographer.