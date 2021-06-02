BLACKFOOT – Members of the Springfield community met with the Bingham County commissioners early Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of vacating and validating certain roadways that some members of the community believe are built through private property. The commissioners have heard requests by members of the Springfield community regarding the same process in the past, but no action was taken.
During the meeting, it was made clear that there were two different opinions in the room regarding how the government should go about this process. The primary opinion that rang through during the meeting was that if the county road is going through someone’s property or if people are using a section of private property as a public roadway, it needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. A few people spoke in support of the adjustment and abandoning the roadway on private property while others provided support for keeping things as they are.
The commissioners felt that more information would be needed to make a decision and requested that research be conducted to verify the property border. Dusty Whited, Public Works director, and county surveyor David Romrell will verify the locations of the roadways in question. Commissioner Jessica Lewis made the motion to table the agenda item until a future date pending results of Whited and Romrell’s research and findings. Commissioners Mark Bair and Whitney Manwaring both agreed with that recommendation, voting unanimously to revisit the topic soon.