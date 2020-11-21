BLACKFOOT – Idaho State Police are currently investigating an accident that took place at 400 S. and 1300 W. involving a semi and a Snake River School District bus Friday morning.
There were no injuries and no children were on the bus when the accident occurred.
Reports from officers on the scene indicated that the semi rolled through the stop sign on 400 S. and hit the school bus near the rear of the bus, causing it to roll at least twice, coming to a rest just off of 1300 W.
No other information regarding the accident was available.