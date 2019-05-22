The following accounts regarding a pioneer of the area are combined and submitted by Lois Bates.
“HISTORICAL SKETCHES”
Written by Rebecca Mitchell about pioneer characters and conditions of Eastern Idaho
As written by Mrs. Rebecca Mitchell in 1906 and published first in Idaho Falls.
Her introduction: History deals with incidents, characters and development of a country. It does not create heroes or events but merely turns a telescope upon the past through which the generations to come may see and come in touch with the pioneers who had foundations for state or school or opened the way which leads to cultured homes with church and spiritual privileges.
Imagination might people a valley, plant, irrigate, make great canals, roads, and bridges, but unhappily the development of new countries or great improvements of any kind, come not
like the dream of a night, or the passing wonders of the drama, but are won by toil and self-sacrifice — matter yielding to mind by the instrumentalities of bone and brawn, shovel and pick, hammer and saw.
A mud-roofed cabin and a lumber wagon may not be poetic surrounds but no other way has yet been discovered by which real, substantial transformation can take place in any undeveloped country, be it desert, mountain or valley.
BEAVER DICK’S STORY BY REBECCA MITCHELL
Beaver Dick, or Richard Leigh [his given name], was a trapper and a hunter of the early sixties. Little is known of his early life or parentage. He had been in the employ of the British Fur Company and it is thought by some that he was a deserter from the British Army before he wandered into the Snake River country,
He had a beautiful little Indian maiden who served as his servant and wife who bore him a number of children. While living in the mouth of the Blackfoot, one of the little children fell into the camp fire while the mother was out of sight and was burned so badly it died. This made Beaver Dick so mad he whipped the poor, suffering mother unmercifully.
The oldest boy was with the Hayden Party in 1872. [The Hayden Party was a group of surveyors sent out by President Lincoln to survey the Yellowstone area.] The young boy was a bright, wide awake boy. He had artistic talent, in the direction of drawing. It is not certain whether he brought the smallpox home to the rest of the family or whether he escaped by being away at the time, but as nothing has ever been heard of him, it is likely that he had the smallpox with the others, when the whole family died except the father, and he narrowly escaped.
He [Beaver Dick] soon found another Indian maiden and she raised for him another family. She and her children lived in Fremont County. It was reported that he had written a sketch of his life, but after his death nothing could be found, so if he did, he sent it away or destroyed it.
From merry, merry old England he strayed, like a little boy, away. Of his hopes, his ambitions, or his parents the world knows nothing today. Was the great wild West made better by him? And what do his footprints show? That he loved our mountains and valleys, the roar of our river so grand? Did he bequeath a blessing to them or give back a tithe of thanks? A prodigal, way worn and weary, at last his tent he did fold and wandered again in the spirit realm where we hope he found a home. R.M
The last living child Rose Koops of this “Mountain Man”, called Beaver Dick was living on the reservation in Fort Hall town site. She was 85 years old when she was interviewed by Emily Hone, Blackfoot News writer. The interview follows as it appeared in a special summer edition:
She stares out her window at the late spring sunshine and says wistfully “I’d like to go fishing, but I don’t have a way to get there.”
Then she sits down and continues to reminisce about her life , from childhood to the present, including her hunting and trapping experiences and the time she was paddled by President Theodore Roosevelt.
Now she lives alone in a three-room house on the Fort Hall town site, with only a small dog for company. Her name is Rose Koops and she is the last living child of the mountain man, Richard “Beaver Dick” Leigh and his Bannock wife Susan Pig-e-mena.
Rose was 85 June 1. She was born in the year 1888 in a homestead cabin along the banks of the Teton River, near St. Anthony. Her father was a trapper, wilderness guide and a expatriate from his native England who became famous in Idaho and Wyoming as one of the last mountain men.
Rose, her mother, her sister Emma and brother William spent the summers of each year in Jackson Hole country where her father pack trips into the unchartered Teton Mountains for hunters and city dwellers with a year to get away from it all.
He also served as a guide to the Hayden Surveying Party. Rose remembers her father as a stern but gentle man who did his best to teach his children values and who was always ready to lend a helping hand to the new homesteaders coming into the valley.
“People ask me how old I was when I first rode a horse” Rose said. “I tell them six weeks, and I was. My dad was guiding in Jackson Hole and I traveled from St. Anthony to Jackson in a cradle board which hung from a pannikan on the side of a horse.”
The family left St. Anthony each June 15 and returned to their ranch October 1. The three children spent their childhood learning woods lore from their father and assisting with the “dudes.”
“When I was eight years old I owned my own horse and rifle,” Rose stated proudly, then added with a twinkle in her eyes, “I didn’t pay too much for it of course, ‘cause I bought it from my dad. He believed people should pay for what they got.”
Even at the tender age of eight, Rose said she engaged in and won a lot of shooting matches which the campers would hold to pass the time. “A Dr. Pearson from New York used to back me,” Rose stated. “We would start at 25 cents a shot and end up at $5 a shot. I always won,” she said with satisfaction.
Once when President Theodore Roosevelt’s party was out on a pack trip he gave Rose and her sister a sound paddling. “We got to teasing him and he just turned us over his knee and paddled us both,” she recalled. “What did your dad think about that?” she was asked. “Nothing,” she replied “it was all right with him. That was my dad — when you needed anything, you got it and when you got it, you remembered it.”
The hunters who went out with her father hunted for trophies only. Rose remembers.
“We got all the meat and my mother would dry it for winter. We also picked service berries, chokecherries and currants which she dried, and dug a lot of different roots to put in our soup in the winter.”
She also learned to hunt, trap, fish and farm and to do everything there was to do with a horse.
“You couldn’t get me on one that bucked though, but my sister rode a lot of buckin’ horses.”
Leigh died in 1898 and the family moved back to Fort Hall, living in the Ross Fork area where they had a small farm and some dairy cows.
Rose’s mother died a few years later. Taught from childhood to be self-reliant, Rose immediately set out on her own in the world.
“I’ve done everything from cook for a crew to pitching hay in the fields and operating a slip scraper to help build roads,” she remembered, “We worked for a $1 a day and now they are getting $15 and $20 or more for the same work. I just don’t understand it,” she added with a bewildered hake of her head.
Her husband of 22 years, Everett “Dutch” Koops, died 11 years ago. They had spent most of their married life in a home along the Salmon River near Salmon where they raised garden produce to sell to the townspeople.
Rose remained near Salmon as long as she could, but when the years began catching up with her, she felt it best to move back to Fort Hall, where she had a few relatives.
She did not have any children of her own and views today’s younger generation with a jaundiced eye.
“I used to wish I had some kids of my own,” she stated, “but from what I see of them now a days I’m glad I didn’t. I give these kids the dickens. Them and their long hair and short dresses,” she said disdainfully.
Rose views the “good old days” with nostalgia. “People helped each other out and made their own entertainment,” she recalled. “If someone got burned out, they had a new home in a week. We all pitched in and helped. Now nobody cares about their neighbor.
‘We’d have picnics — a whole bunch of us — with races and games for the kids. We would pick berries and fish and just have a good time.”
Of note: Jenny Lake, and Leigh Lake in Jackson Hole, Wyo., are named for both Richard, “Beaver Dick” Leigh and his wife, Jenny. Also named for Leigh is the Beaver Dick Park located near Rexburg.