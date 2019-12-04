BLACKFOOT – “Plaid Tidings” is the Christmas offering in close harmony produced by the Blackfoot Community Players. The fun-filled play opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot.
Admission is $10 per seat.
Dates of this performance are Friday, Saturday and Monday, and Dec. 13, 14, and 16.
The play was written by Stuart Ross.
Filled with Christmas standards that have been “Plaid-erized,” the same barbershop quartet who starred in “Forever Plaid” are back for this Christmas fun.
“Forever Plaid” was performed in Blackfoot five years ago. It is the same ensemble that is performing this Christmas show.
The quartet is comprised of Chris Dunbar, Russ Wood, Bryce Moser, and Bart Brown.
Dunbar is the choir teacher at Blackfoot High School and is an active member of the Blackfoot Community Players.
Wood grew up in a singing family and has sung with a professional barbershop quartet, Soundscape. He is a trainer at the Idaho National Laboratory.
Brown is a Blackfoot city councilman and Blackfoot branch manager with D.L Evans Bank.
Moser has been practicing medicine in Blackfoot the past 17 years and has recently opened his own clinic, Peak Family Medicine.
“One of the biggest privileges of my life is to revisit this show and sing with these guys,” Moser said.
Backing up the quartet are Samantha Parkinson on piano, Jon Reilly on drums, and Benji Pack on bass.
Director Amy Moser said, “The music is hard. We received a perusal script early so we could start learning it. The guys started practicing on their own in July; they started practicing together at our house about Sept. 1.
“I think the composers were showing off.”
Dana Brown is in charge of props.
Assistant Director Sharon Hoge said, “We had 32 mics (microphones) but the FCC sold the bandwidth we were using for the mics to phone companies. I’ve applied for a grant to buy new mics that should cover about two-thirds of what we need for the season.”