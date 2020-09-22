BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, met with the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday to share updates and request input on modernizing their development agreement.
Olsen led into the conversation expressing desire to have clear-cut directions on the process of validating irrigation systems and who they would like to be in charge of the verification process.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis spoke first about the topic, explaining that she has spent some time contemplating the subject and believes it would be best if it followed similar guidelines to that of a road dedication.
“I do not know who it needs to fall under, but it needs to follow in the same footprints of the road dedication process,” she stated.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring explained that it should be checked by multiple people — from the county to an irrigation company — to verify that the process has been done to specifications and used the products listed on the final plat.
“There needs to be more than ‘I am going to provide water to that lot,’” stated Manwaring as he expressed concern about the subject. Dusty Whited, Bingham County public works director, added to Manwaring’s statements, explaining that currently developers are installing the systems “at their leisure,” and asked if the county should request that they follow the same standards as municipal entities.
County Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks chimed in and stated that it is already written into the county code that they must abide by the same standards, and they are to provide on the final plat the particulars that surround any irrigation system that will provide water for the purpose of irrigation on lots of land in a subdivision.
Olsen put forth the question regarding the topic, “What if we required letters that stated who installed the system, how it will function, where it is located, and any other specifics that you [the commissioners] would like to have?”
Whited answered her question immediately, explaining that most homeowners’ agreements include that information before the house is sold.
Commissioner Mark Bair provided a more streamlined version of Olsen’s question, asking his fellow commissioners if they felt a form that allows a descriptive explanation of the system as well as who installed it was needed. After that is provided a second document would be required to be filed once the irrigation system is completed.
Hendricks reiterated what he stated earlier in the meeting, explaining that all of these ideas fit firmly in their current regulations on development agreements and when looking at larger subdivision developments, multiple canal companies are requesting that they urge homeowners’ associations to hold the water rights and collect the funds through the HOA to pay for the rights.
The reasoning for the request is to limit the amount of subdivided (partial) shares that have to be created to ensure that each property only gets the amount of water to which they are entitled.