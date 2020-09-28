BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, met with the Bingham County commissioners Monday afternoon to review the fees that her department charges currently in comparison to what similar counties of size and landscape charge.
Olsen said the last time any of these fees had been changed was in 1998, meaning that Bingham County has been far behind neighboring counties in what they charge developers to build, as well as the penalties assessed for those who build without permits.
She started off by explaining that her budget is only 54 percent funded by these fees and with the suggestions that she will be making, the new fees would cover nearly 80 percent of her annual budget. That comes as an impressive feat because to achieve better turnaround on permits, Olsen hired another planner who could help with site reviews, and has been able to bring the turnaround time down from seven weeks at its worst to holding steady at two weeks now for a permit. She believes that with the addition of the Opengov software they have acquired, and as they familiarize more with it, turnaround times could be down to as quick as one week.
Olsen’s suggested numbers would not be anything out of the ordinary for most contractors and would be bringing them in line with surrounding areas, according to two contractors who attended the meeting. They also explained that neither of them see an issue with the fee increase because the numbers are still small in comparison to the amount of money earned from doing developments.
Olson explained that one of the major reasons she sees a need for restructuring the fee system is because at this current time, there have been contractors who do not even obtain permits because the fines are just not in-line with the current times and she suggested that there be fines that would be double the cost of the permit. Olsen noted that although double the price is steep, it is in efforts to deter people from building without permits. It was also explained that when building without a permit takes place, it makes people liable if something was not done to proper specifics.
That would be the main points behind Olsen’s reasoning behind the requests to the county commissioners for the increases — getting the county in line with its neighbors, covering expenditures, and preventing illegal building practices.
Some of the more notable comments during Olsen’s presentation came when talking about the current policies and procedures for building in the flood plain, vacation and validations of roadways and easements, and variance requests.
When discussing the flood plains, in her proposal, it listed that it would be a charge per parcel, but was later discussed that it would be per building application per parcel. Seeing as some people want to build a detached garage or shop on their property, one of the contractors in attendance explained they are required to get two validations completed and wanted to know if that would be the case.
She explained that if they do not build them at the same time, then it would require two different fees, but if they were being built on the same building permit, it would be a single fee together for both buildings. On variances, she wanted to raise their price substantially, bringing them in line with the price of a Conditional Use Permit because they are effectually the same thing. Currently, a variance is only $75 while a CUP is $350.
She believes that because the same amount of time and effort goes into vetting a variance, they should have the same cost. Vacating and validating roadways have been at a low rate for some time, and Olsen believes they should be similar to the cost of what Bannock County charges. The cost would be $400 plus the cost of publication and price of survey work on a per hour basis.
Other notable bits of information about her initial proposal to the county commissioners involved creating a fee for Planned Unit Developments. Although the county has not received an application for one, she noted that the City of Blackfoot has now approved two, and she feels it is only a matter of time before the county could see requests.
Because of this, she felt that setting Bingham County in line with its neighbors would be a good choice, charging $650 for the application and an additional $20 per lot.
Other areas were touched in the meeting as well and further discussion will be held before the commissioners give the green light to make publications for public hearing on the potential fee changes. Once the numbers are settled on and the notice of public hearing is printed, they will hold the meeting to allow members of the community to provide testimony on the subject, providing key information to the commissioners so educated decisions are made.