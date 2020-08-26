BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, met with the county commissioners to discuss the road ahead for the department.
She started off describing the agenda ahead for her staff and the county Planning and Zoning Commission. Their next meeting will be in September, and only has one item on the agenda. That’s a large change from their August meeting that lasted nearly four hours and involved nearly 20 residents providing testimony.
After discussing the next meeting, Olsen went on to discuss her plans regarding continued code enforcement. Olsen has been working with Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney, to conduct code enforcement on violations that could ultimately result in revocation of permits, misdemeanors, fines, and other infractions.
She explained that she has sent final notice to one business in the county regarding conformity as well as requiring them to obtain proper permits from the State of Idaho to use the right of way for storage. It is believed at this point the owner of the business has not received proper permission to utilize the right of way. If there is no response, the county will continue with code enforcement.
Continuing with code enforcement, Olsen will be visiting a site following complaints regarding types of refuse on the property from an Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) project subcontracted out to Knife River. The refuse has been alleged to be in violation to the permits requested by ITD on behalf of Knife River.
After discussing code enforcement, Olsen covered a handful of different topics. She said the county is on track to meet, if not exceed, the number of permits for building and other things from last year and other previous years. They have processed 32 permits this month with a total of 36 being presented up to Tuesday. If they receive five more permit requests, they will exceed all previous years in the month of August. They have also received seven garage building permits.
The next topic of discussion was regarding the flood plain study conducted by FEMA. The study provided unique information for Olsen and her office to use when conducting site reviews as well as information during the permitting process regarding flood plains. One of the more interesting topics involved the two-foot high requirement for septic systems, electrical boxes, and other added items to the property to prevent them from potential damage in the case of a flood.
During the review, Olsen and others from her office went out to a few different sites, including the Firth Wastewater Treatment Plant, to view how a flood plain can cause issues and actions that can be taken to protect structures in a plain. Different zones and building types do have different requirements, according to Olsen, depending on what the structure would be used for.
Some buildings, such as ag exempt structures, follow a different set of standards, but for someone to build on the flood plain, they have to produce a certificate of elevation. The same certification must be conducted by a developer for a subdivision as well if it is in the flood plain. Olsen finished by expressing interest in attending training next year with one of her employees about continued flood plain guidance.
The Planning and Development department of the county will also be debuting new software in the near future to make more seamless transfer of information through the OpenGov software for contractors and the department. OpenGov is a program that allows three different levels of permission for users; the first level is administrative which is used by the county, the second is for contractors that allows them to make changes to their plans as soon as they are available, and the third is read-only, which allows the site plans and plats to be viewed, but not altered. The software should streamline the site plan review process as well as allow actions to be taken via the web on different parts of plats, plans, and blueprints.