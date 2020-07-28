BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, met with the county commissioners Tuesday afternoon to discuss code enforcement, planning ahead, and the combination of a subdivision.
Olsen wanted to share with the commissioners that they will be returning to Zoom-based meetings for the foreseeable future because of the continued rise of COVID-19 in the area. Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with 12 in Bingham County, seven in Bannock County, one in Bear Lake County, and five in Caribou County in southeast Idaho. This brings the total to 578 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.
Starting with updates going forward, Olsen addressed the August agenda. For the Planning and Zoning agenda for August, they will have five hearings, some for division rights transfers, subdivisions in the Shelley and Moreland areas, and a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a new business being built in Aberdeen.
The division rights transfer comes as a request to move their rights from land owned near Atomic City to two different locations — one in Pingree and the other in Riverside. Division rights transfers are rights to divide original property into smaller lots. Original property is land that was established before 1976 as per Idaho Code.
The subdivisions in the Shelley area would be near the riparian area that has been established outside of the city limits or impact zone. Because of this, they will have to contact Eastern Idaho Regional Waste Water Association (EIRWWA) and receive prior approval before any building can be started. The area is nearly half of a mile from the nearest sewer connection, so they will be requesting the option of installing a septic system. The septic system will have to be approved by the Health Department before it would be able to be installed.
The Moreland subdivision had little information available at this time, but will have to undergo the same standards held by the county to receive recommendation to the commissioners pending approval and public hearing.
Once the new information was presented, Olsen changed her focus on explaining that they have had solid response out of their code enforcement. Over the last month, they have made progress with areas that were slated to be addressed, including some complaints about construction near Atomic City.
Issues and complaints about pilings and construction have drawn attention to other issues in the area, and have brought action accordingly, and have been cited in the past.
The major complaint was that the dirt piles were placed on private property but continue to be in the area of impact, and the complainant feels that the property owner should not be allowed compensation for allowing their property to be used as storage for a State of Idaho project.
According to Olsen, she has established policies to keep her staff out of harm’s way; she requires them to work in pairs and requests that they minimize the amount of time they spend out of the vehicle in efforts to limit any form of altercation. Olsen said she would rather they provide their card to the person they are making contact with about any code enforcement case and have them come to the courthouse and discuss the problem and potential solutions in a neutral location. Since Olsen’s hiring, they have established new databases to allow them to make easier contact with anyone who may be addressed for code enforcement.
The request for a CUP for a company in Aberdeen is to waive the setbacks for a new business to come to the area. They will be opening a potato chip processing plant assuming that they can come to an agreement on the CUP. Chase Hendricks, civil attorney for Bingham County, has suggested that they go forward on allowing the setback variances and that they approve the CUP. The P&Z commission will make a decision on this in their next meeting.
Olsen wrapped up her meeting by explaining that they have fell a little further back than the two weeks out on site plan reviews that they had achieved in a short time, but this has mostly been due to the summer season with vacations and some changes in staffing.
She continues to push her team to stay within her 20-day window of reviews and noted that they are close to being on track with it. Furthermore, they continue to try to keep at a maximum of a five-day turnaround on any inspections, with footings and foundations taking priority so that it does not affect the concrete company’s deliveries.
They have over 20 projects in the queue and will continue to knock them out each day. They have received 34 applications in the month of July, which is down from the previous months.
For those who want to attend the county P&Z meeting, the Zoom link will be posted on the county website under Planning and Zoning. For any other questions, contact Olsen via telephone.