BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners heard from Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen Tuesday regarding growth, building, and code enforcement.
From the start, Olsen explained where their next two major agendas are, including potential subdivision plans that have not been received by her office at this point.
P&D at the county level will be holding hearings in July for a potential new meteorological tower that would provide data from outside of the city limits. Other items on their agenda for July and August include setbacks, division right transfers, a new cell phone tower, and signing. Each of the items increase development in the area. Currently, they are on a two-week turnaround, which is a great reduction in time spent before completing site reviews and permitting.
Olsen got into the middle of her discussion with the commissioners when she addressed people building illegally — whether it be without a permit or trying to use an expired permit. She explained that in the county ordinances and code, they have repercussions for breaking those laws, and Olsen feels that the county needs to address this problem going forward. “Nothing makes me more agitated than when people try working outside of the system,” Olsen stated.
She continued down the same lines of thought, explaining that she thinks the county should explore its options regarding cost of applications, code enforcement, and researching fees. Olsen plans to reach out to surrounding counties for input on their processes, but also noted that the City of Blackfoot charges over double on similar applications.
“We have received 56 applications this month with 36 approved, three close to approval. We will finish in line with last month with nearly 40 applications approved,” Olsen explained. She said they have 11 final home inspections and 17 garage or shop inspections to complete, seven of which are new in the last three days. Building and new construction continue to bustle in the area, despite increased COVID-19 activity.